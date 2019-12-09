Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: Read The Complete List

Hollywood awards season kicked off early Monday with nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes.

The nominees for achievements in film and television ahead of the 77th annual awards ceremony were unveiled by actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson at a news conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, which will host the entertainment industry’s biggest party early next year.

The idiosyncratic voting body comprised of 90-plus journalists, known as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, determine who’s in the running for Globes glory and have a history of surprising Hollywood with refreshingly divergent nominations. Last year’s winners, however, were an uncharacteristically accurate portent for Oscars gold, with Rami Malek of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the polarizing “Green Book” taking the top prizes.

This year, Netflix appears likely to dominate the nominations with Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” as almost certain front-runners, while the Eddie Murphy-fronted comedy “Dolemite Is My Name,” Best Foreign Film contender “Atlantics” and the absorbing religious drama “The Two Popes” could also score some nods for the streaming service.

And don’t count out Quentin Tarantino’s sweeping “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” about Hollywood’s golden age, or Todd Phillips’ record-breaking “Joker,” which could get the last laugh this awards season.

In the television arena, HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Succession,” as well as Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” are early favorites for awards. “Game of Thrones” might take a victory lap at the ceremony after its divisive final season, unless newcomers like Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” and “Watchmen” emerge as competition.

The 2020 Golden Globes also will honor Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” In addition, Hanks’ turn as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” may figure in the nominations.

Ellen DeGeneres is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award, which pays tribute to a performer who has made outstanding contributions to television both on and off screen.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Sunday, Jan. 5, in Los Angeles with Ricky Gervais returning as host for the fifth time.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Original Score

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

Best Miniseries of Television Film

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.