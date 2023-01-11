Golden Globes 2023: Here Are All The Winners

In true Hollywood fashion, the Golden Globes attempted a full-fledged comeback this year after being cast into award show exile amid troubling claims surrounding its ethical practices and diversity in its ranks.

It was mostly business as usual Tuesday, with Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting the show from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The red carpet drew its anticipated gaggle of A-list stars, too, who appeared ready to enjoy the festivities.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Golden Globes, hoped that the 80th ceremony would be a return to form after several years marred by both the COVID-19 pandemic and public criticism. In 2021, the awards faced heated backlash following a series of Los Angeles Times reports which found that the HFPA had zero Black members and had accepted lavish gifts from members of the industry who were campaigning for recognition.

In response, stars and studios widely boycotted the 2022 ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise. The mounting pressure prompted the HFPA to bring in new leadership and add 21 new members, including six Black journalists, among other changes.

As for the 2023 contenders, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the pack with eight and five nominations, respectively. On the television side, “Abbott Elementary” led with five nominations.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: “The Fabelmans”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Babylon”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Director, Motion Picture

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Women Talking”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from “RRR”

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift, from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz from “Pinocchio”

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Television Series – Drama

WINNER: “House of the Dragon”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: “The White Lotus”

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam & Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”