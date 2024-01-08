What's Hot

Golden Globes Presenters Mock Studio Executives In Hilarious Defense Of Writers

Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore put "the importance" of Hollywood writing on full display at the awards ceremony.
Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore didn’t hold back as they poked fun at studio executives in a segment at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Steinfeld, who was presenting the Best Screenplay category alongside the two actors at the ceremony, noted the “critical importance” of Hollywood writers in the creative process.

“To demonstrate the importance of writers and writing, we asked that this segment be written not by writers but by studio executives,” Kaluuya added before diving into the script. “What is up, Shameik?”

“Not much, Daniel, how are you Hailee?” Moore asked.

“I am relatable, I am enjoy the Golden Globs, do you agree?” Steinfeld responded.

“I do agree,” Moore replied.

“As do I,” Kaluuya said.

The bit comes after Writers Guild of America members went on a monthslong strike last year over more equitable pay, protections around the use of artificial intelligence and better working conditions in the streaming era.

You can watch more of the segment in the clip below.

