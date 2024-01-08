Getty Images

'Anatomy Of A Fall' Wins Best Film Not In The English Language

Another win for Justine Triet and “Anatomy of a Fall.” I love Triet shouting out every member of the cast, from Milo Machado Graner, the phenomenal child actor whose character is having to process the film’s revelations just as we are; to Snoop, the dog who plays a pivotal role: "Thank you for being yourself, just a dog."



One quibble I have with this category: while I appreciate the attempt to reconfigure the category (it was formerly “foreign film,” which was really not great when they were essentially saying Asian American films like “Minari” and “The Farewell” were “foreign”), it’s still an imperfect solution, given that several of these nominees, including “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” are actually primarily in English. Not to sound like a cliché, but maybe great film is global and shouldn’t have arbitrary borders? — Marina



Agreed. I thought of that too, Marina! But mostly for “Past Lives” this year, which is primarily in English and is also set primarily in the U.S. and centers on an Asian American, like you said. It’s…awkward. — Candice