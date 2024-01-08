The 81st Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+, and was a star-studded affair celebrating TV and film.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” had the most nominations for film categories, with nine nods, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” followed closely with eight. HBO’s “Succession” topped the number of nods for TV. “Oppenheimer,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Succession,” “Poor Things” and “Anatomy of a Fall” all won at least two awards. (You can see the full list of winners here.)
The show included a few historic wins: Lily Gladstone became the first Native actor to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, for her role as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of a Flower Moon.” Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s wins made them the first actors of Asian descent to win in their categories for Netflix’s “Beef.” Comedian Jo Koy hosted the ceremony, making him only the second person of Asian descent to host the show. (Sandra Oh was the first in 2019.)
There were a handful of changes to the award show this year. The Globes introduced two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance by a Stand-Up Comic. (“Barbie” and Ricky Gervais won those categories, respectively.) CBS is also hosting the ceremony for the first time in 40 years, after NBC ended its longtime partnership.
This marks the first Globes ceremony since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was shut down in June, following a 2021 Los Angeles Times report that the organization had zero Black members and several ethical breaches. Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge bought the rights to the Golden Globes in June. In October, the voting body expanded to 300 members.
The Golden Globes Could Have Spread The Wealth More
For example, my personal favorite movie of 2023, “Past Lives,” won nothing, which is a shame, though it had some stiff competition in the categories it was in. — Marina
Yeah, some of those are really good, with the exception of “The Holdovers.” But I also love a good unexpected win. I would have loved to see the great “Past Lives” get an award. — Candice
On the TV side, “Abbott Elementary,” which has week after week singlehandedly revitalized network TV, got nothing, as did the hilarious and wonderful “Jury Duty.” — Marina
“Abbott Elementary” has received a number of awards in the past, but it is the funniest actual sitcom in recent years. I’m kinda surprised to see it get shut out here.
I have a lot of quibbles with “The Color Purple,” but I know folks hated that it wasn’t nominated for Best Musical tonight and that neither Danielle Brooks nor Fantasia Barrino won for Best Supporting and Lead Actress, respectively. I was kind of surprised to see it not win anything, but I also feel … quite indifferent about it and that. — Candice
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Film—- Drama
Lily Gladstone Wins Best Actress — Drama For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
Gladstone is a fantastic actress, and I hope that “Fancy Dance,” a movie that I watched nearly a year ago at Sundance, actually comes out at some point so that more people can get to see her in a role in which she is centered and that is written so well and complexly and helmed by a Native filmmaker (Erica Tremblay). — Candice
Yes! It’s absurd that it hasn’t gotten distribution. — Marina
'Poor Things' Wins Best Film — Musical Or Comedy
I think “Poor Things” is absolutely hilarious and actually smart and unhindered. So much of what “Barbie” could not be. I’m happy it won. — Candice
Every trade magazine I’d perused while preparing for tonight seemed to put “Barbie” here. But hey, I’m not mad at them being wrong! — Erin
'Succession' Wins Best Drama Series
I appreciate that everyone on the show is finally getting to take their victory lap for that spectacular final season, between this and presumably next week’s Emmys. They deserve it. — Marina
Yeah, we’ll probably see this next week as well. — Candice
Sarah Snook Wins For 'Succession'
Happy to see her win too! And I will forever think of her for that extremely embarrassing scene in the boardroom in the final episode when the three siblings are physically fighting and she just walks out — because they’re all so goddamn embarrassing. — Candice
'The Bear' Wins Best Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce is my boo in my head, so it was so nice to see him get to accept the award. He did an incredible job remembering so many names and THEN thanking the restaurant community for all they do — just a pitch-perfect gesture. — Erin
That standalone Marcus episode, when he explores the culinary scene of Copenhagen (and trains with Will Poulter), is one of my favorites. I hope he gets more moments to shine in Season 3. — Marina
Yes, to all of this. And I’m ready for awards committees to acknowledge other performances on this show. — Candice
'Beef' Sweeps The Globes
Lol at creator Lee Sung Jin for thanking the other driver in the real-life road rage incident that inspired the show. — Marina
Did 'Barbie' Just Get Thrown A Pity Golden Globe?
A weird award to include in this new iteration of the Globes because 1. The Oscars tried it a few years ago, and very quickly walked it back because absolutely no one liked it! 2. As many people have already pointed out on social media: “That’s what the money is for!!!!!” (said in Don Draper’s voice) 3. This year, of all years, is an especially strange year to introduce this award because of the dominance of Barbenheimer. — Marina
This is such an obvious case of let’s give “Barbie” something because we have no intention of actually giving it any other award. Which is fine to me, because I think better movies happened last year. But it’s also weird to nominate some of the same movies that were nominated for their actual merit in other categories. This just seems indulgent. — Candice
Yep. And also, “let’s find a reason to nominate Taylor Swift so that she’ll show up.” Also, Margot Robbie shouting out “the bravery” of Warner Brothers and Mattel, two major corporations, for “taking a risk” in greenlighting the movie. *shrug* — Marina
LOL don’t get me back on my bandwagon of this “this is very obviously a Mattel-sponsored movie and it needs the movie perhaps more than the movie needs it.” But I will.
And yes, this is very clearly a “we need Swifties to watch the show, so let’s cut away to Taylor Swift every five minutes and nominate her in a BS category.” So desperate. — Candice
LMAO. I agree with all of this. And still stand by our decision of NOT including “Barbie” in our best films of the year list for 2023. It was fine. Aggressively fine! Also, more America Ferrera all the time. — Erin
I had a great time seeing it in the theater, and I liked a lot of it. But ultimately, it’s a movie made by two huge corporations and essentially a two-hour advertisement for a toy. I think Greta Gerwig made the best film she could, given those constraints, and it was a healthy sign for the movie industry that it made a lot of money. But as we’ve discussed throughout the night, there was a wealth of great films in 2023. — Marina
Cillian Murphy Wins For “Oppenheimer”
An aside: I love that Murphy’s fellow Irish man Andrew Scott (aka Hot Priest) was so thrilled for him. It also reminds me that I so wish Andrew Scott was actually a front-runner for all of the Best Actor awards this season because for me, he’s far and away the best nominee in that category. His performance in “All of Us Strangers” is one I haven’t stopped thinking about for months. — Marina
Agreed, Marina! Murphy was extraordinary in “Oppenheimer,” and Scott is also so so good in the equally great “All of Us Strangers.” — Candice
I’ll have to move up “All of Us Strangers” on my watch list.” — Erin
Emma Stone Wins For “Poor Things”
I’m looking forward to finally seeing this. I’m going to try to see it in theaters this week. — Erin
This is the best performance I’ve ever seen Stone do, and I think she has a bevy of really good ones. As you said, Marina, this is an extremely technical and difficult performance, and she pulls it off so well. — Candice
Kieran Culkin Finally Gets His Due
I knew this was the “Succession” category with so many actors nominated from it in this category. And all of these potential wins would have been well deserved. But I am happy Culkin won. The Culkin fam has been great for so very long. — Candice
Remember he was the cousin who would always pee in the bed in “Home Alone”? Fuller! I love that movie. What a great win for Kieran tonight. — Erin
Ayo Edebiri Gives Perfect Acceptance Speech, Thanking Everyone Including The People Who Answer Her Emails
Ayo! Just when we couldn’t love her more. — Marina
'Anatomy Of A Fall' Wins Best Film Not In The English Language
One quibble I have with this category: while I appreciate the attempt to reconfigure the category (it was formerly “foreign film,” which was really not great when they were essentially saying Asian American films like “Minari” and “The Farewell” were “foreign”), it’s still an imperfect solution, given that several of these nominees, including “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” are actually primarily in English. Not to sound like a cliché, but maybe great film is global and shouldn’t have arbitrary borders? — Marina
Agreed. I thought of that too, Marina! But mostly for “Past Lives” this year, which is primarily in English and is also set primarily in the U.S. and centers on an Asian American, like you said. It’s…awkward. — Candice
Ricky Gervais Wins For 'Armageddon'
Jeremy Allen White Wins For “The Bear”
OMG “The Bear” — SO HILARIOUS! LOL, I will never understand how it’s in the comedy category either. He is great in it though. Also, “Shameless” fans stand up! — Candice
Candice, I’m right here with you on the “Shameless” train. I fell in love with J.A.W. then! And you know what, I started thinking about this last night. What if “The Bear” switches to drama next season now that “Succession” is over? — Erin
Justine Triet Wins For 'Anatomy Of A Fall'
I am so ecstatic for writer-director Justine Triet and the writing in “Anatomy of a Fall.” I felt like I won something, LOL. — Candice
Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld & Shameik Moore Roast Studio Execs In Hilariously Wooden Award Intro
Yeah, I was cackling at this. Especially watching Daniel stay so straight-faced through it all. — Erin
Ray Romano & Keri Russell Promise To Be Truthful At Golden Globes — And It Quickly Goes Awry
Buckle Up, F**kleheads: Matthew Macfadyen Just Won For 'Succession'
A classy speech, as always: I deeply enjoyed him describing the joy of playing “the human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans” — I mean, Waystar Royco CEO Tom Wambsgans.
That Nicholas Britell “Succession” theme music never disappoints. I suspect we’ll be hearing much more of that tonight. — Marina
I love that the successor won. — Candice
Elizabeth Debicki Wins For 'The Crown'
I was rooting for J. Smith-Cameron!!! — Erin
Team Gerri, always. — Marina
I was honestly very meh in this category. I love Cameron in “Succession,” but she did not have enough standout scenes this season. — Candice
Ali Wong Thanks Ex-Husband In Golden Globes Acceptance Speech: "It's Because Of You"
At the Golden Globes, Wong kissed her date actor Bill Hader, who is also nominated for a Globe this year (in the Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy). — Erin
Ali Wong And Steven Yeun Both Win For 'Beef'
Here for a “Beef” sweep. I hope that happens. — Candice
That show was so, so, so, good. Like, I’ll probably rewatch it this year even though it just premiered in 2023. — Erin
Lol at Steven Yeun realizing he just described the plot of “Frozen,” which he very sweetly used as a segue to shoutout his daughter. — Marina
Robert Downey Jr. Wins For 'Oppenheimer'
I hear you, Marina. But I really, really love Robert Downey, Jr. in “Oppenheimer,” and pretty much everyone else in that movie. And I love that he shouted out journalists in his speech. People rarely ever do that, completely negating our contribution to them even being there. — Candice
Wait, I blanked and totally forgot Charles Melton was nominated in this same category. He should have won. Downey was great, but man… Melton in “May December.” — Candice
Angela Bassett…
She looked incredible, too! — Erin
We Have No Words For That Jo Koy Monologue
But still, this is pretty cringey. A lot of awkward segues, like asking Robert De Niro how he had a kid at 80, and then talking about how good “Killers of the Flower Moon” was?! And that “The Color Purple”/Ozempic joke? And a dick joke about “Succession”????? — Marina
I did laugh at the joke about white people taking the story of “Killers of a Flower Moon.” But then quickly the opener went back to being so cringey. — Erin
Yes, and naturally, the room full of white people didn’t get it.
I think both things are true: Some of these jokes are not landing, and some of them are just flat-out bad. — Marina
I very much was Meryl Streep covering her face throughout the whole thing. — Erin
The First Award Of The Night Goes To...
She’s wonderful, but in a very underwritten role, I think. As we discussed earlier, I’m going to choose to think of this award as acknowledgement for all the other great roles she’s played in the last couple of years. — Marina
Will This Mark The Start Of Golden Globes 2.0?
They’ve allegedly overhauled everything in the years since. Will that make a difference in the awards? Judging from the nominees list, the Globes might be becoming a bit too conventional, hewing pretty closely to the same people showing up on every Oscar contenders list. That’s pretty typical for awards this time of year.
But in past iterations of the Globes, there were always some, uh, idiosyncratic choices, the ones that were like: “What?” “Who?” “Them?” For better or for worse, I still want at least a few of those, the ones that will make us mad, or become a random trivia item years later, because the Globes have always been at their most fun when they embrace the chaos. — Marina
Here's Everything We’re Thinking About Ahead of the Ceremony
"Anatomy of a Fall" and "Past Lives" are the two films that I still think about so often because they were both THAT good. "Maestro" and "Priscilla" were both snoozefests. "Killers of the Flower Moon" was good but also devastating and WTF was that ending? "Barbie" was just fine. As was "The Holdovers." Though I'm always happy to see Da'vine Joy Randolph on screen, so many critics keep projecting her as the frontrunner for best supporting actress, when IIII think it should go to Danielle Brooks for "The Color Purple." "Saltburn" didn't prove whatever point it was trying to make. "May December" reminded me that I absolutely adore Natalie Portman. (Who else loves her as much in "Black Swan" as they do in "Where The Heart Is"?)
I think I'll save a lot of my TV commentary for next week. Since, well, we'll be back here again for the Emmys. But I AM ready for the Roys to gobble up a bunch of Globes tonight. If tonight is full of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," I'm going to be so sad. I need some surprises! I need some drama! I need some wild and zany moments! — Erin
The way people are talking about Da'vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” is how they should have been talking about her in “Dolemite Is My Name.” That will be the hill I die on this entire award season. — Candice
And “High Fidelity”! Which I am still mad about years later, re: it only getting one season. — Marina
“Saltburn” was all vibes, no actual point. And my other hill is that Lily Gladstone should actually be in the Supporting Actress category — and should win that. But, alas.
And yes, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Past Lives” are both terrific. — Candice
Erin, I actually love the ending of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and think about it often. To me, it’s a continuation of what I think the whole movie is trying to do: confront how a story like this has historically been framed. Like, a true crime radio show is a pretty typical way we’d consume a story about mass murder, unfortunately. (I also think it’s based on actual FBI-sponsored radio shows back in the day, because of course those existed.) And the kicker — Scorsese telling us Mollie’s obituary made no mention of any of it — further underscores how history too often just erases these horrific acts, reframes them as entertainment, and moves on. — Marina
I keep meaning to rewatch “Anatomy of a Fall” because 1. yes, it’s so good, 2. I feel like I would get even more out of it on a second viewing. It’s so meticulously crafted.
I also adore “Past Lives” — the rare movie in 2023 that I saw twice in quick succession — and over the weekend was actually contemplating watching a third time, after recommending it to several people, who subsequently loved it too. — Marina