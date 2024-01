This might be the most prepared I've ever been for awards season? I've actually seen a good chunk of the films, though I still need to finish "Oppenheimer" and see "Poor Things," "The Zone of Interest" and "Nyad," among others. I feel pretty strongly about a lot of the contenders — in sometimes good, sometimes not-so-good ways."Anatomy of a Fall" and "Past Lives" are the two films that I still think about so often because they were both THAT good. "Maestro" and "Priscilla" were both snoozefests. "Killers of the Flower Moon" was good but also devastating and WTF was that ending? "Barbie" was just fine. As was "The Holdovers." Though I'm always happy to see Da'vine Joy Randolph on screen, so many critics keep projecting her as the frontrunner for best supporting actress, when IIII think it should go to Danielle Brooks for "The Color Purple." "Saltburn" didn't prove whatever point it was trying to make. "May December" reminded me that I absolutely adore Natalie Portman. (Who else loves her as much in "Black Swan" as they do in "Where The Heart Is"?)I think I'll save a lot of my TV commentary for next week. Since, well, we'll be back here again for the Emmys. But I AM ready for the Roys to gobble up a bunch of Globes tonight. If tonight is full of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," I'm going to be so sad. I need some surprises! I need some drama! I need some wild and zany moments! — ErinThe way people are talking about Da'vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” is how they should have been talking about her in “Dolemite Is My Name.” That will be the hill I die on this entire award season. — CandiceAnd “High Fidelity”! Which I am still mad about years later, re: it only getting one season. — Marina“Saltburn” was all vibes, no actual point. And my other hill is that Lily Gladstone should actually be in the Supporting Actress category — and should win that. But, alas.And yes, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Past Lives” are both terrific. — CandiceErin, I actually love the ending of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and think about it often. To me, it’s a continuation of what I think the whole movie is trying to do: confront how a story like this has historically been framed . Like, a true crime radio show is a pretty typical way we’d consume a story about mass murder, unfortunately. (I also think it’s based on actual FBI-sponsored radio shows back in the day, because of course those existed.) And the kicker — Scorsese telling us Mollie’s obituary made no mention of any of it — further underscores how history too often just erases these horrific acts, reframes them as entertainment, and moves on. — MarinaI keep meaning to rewatch “Anatomy of a Fall” because 1. yes, it’s so good, 2. I feel like I would get even more out of it on a second viewing. It’s so meticulously crafted.I also adore “Past Lives” — the rare movie in 2023 that I saw twice in quick succession — and over the weekend was actually contemplating watching a third time, after recommending it to several people, who subsequently loved it too. — Marina