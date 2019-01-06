2019 Golden Globes: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Where there was a sea of black last year, there is a kaleidoscope of color: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint with a wide range of gowns, tuxedos, and everything in between.
On the heels of Hollywood reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment and the creation of Time’s Up, many stars on this year’s red carpet wore black and white ribbons to show their solidarity with the movement against workplace sexual harassment.
Check out all of the looks below. We’ll be updating this post with new red carpet photos throughout the night.
Sandra Oh
Lucy Boynton
Michelle Yeoh
Jodie Comer
Richard Madden
Giuliana Rancic
Holly Taylor
Jamie Lee Curtis
Chris Messina
Regina King
Joanna Newsom
Kiki Layne
Cody Fern
Jameela Jamil
Laura Harrier
Ryan Seacrest
Kristin Cavallari
Elsie Fisher
Camilla Belle
Lili Reinhart
Natalie Morales
Stephan James
Lady Gaga
Dakota Fanning
Timothee Chalamet
Judy Greer
Lucy Liu
Spike Lee
Kit Hoover
Rosamund Pike
Rachel Brosnahan
Francia Raisa
Judith Light
Sam Elliott
Taraji P. Henson
Thandi Newton
Laura Dern
Julia Roberts
Constance Wu
Penelope Cruz
Gina Rodriguez
Janelle Monae
Keri Russell
Billy Porter
Debra Messing
Rachel Weisz
Allison Brie
