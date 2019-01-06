ENTERTAINMENT

2019 Golden Globes: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Stars brought out the glitz and glamour in full force on Sunday night.

Where there was a sea of black last year, there is a kaleidoscope of color: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint with a wide range of gowns, tuxedos, and everything in between.

On the heels of Hollywood reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment and the creation of Time’s Up, many stars on this year’s red carpet wore black and white ribbons to show their solidarity with the movement against workplace sexual harassment.

Check out all of the looks below. We’ll be updating this post with new red carpet photos throughout the night. 

Sandra Oh

Lucy Boynton 

Michelle Yeoh

Jodie Comer

Richard Madden

Giuliana Rancic

Holly Taylor

Jamie Lee Curtis

Chris Messina

Regina King

Joanna Newsom

Kiki Layne

Cody Fern

Jameela Jamil

Laura Harrier

Ryan Seacrest

Kristin Cavallari

 

Elsie Fisher

Camilla Belle

Lili Reinhart 

Natalie Morales

Stephan James

Lady Gaga

Dakota Fanning

Timothee Chalamet 

Judy Greer

Lucy Liu

Spike Lee

Kit Hoover

Rosamund Pike

Rachel Brosnahan 

Francia Raisa

Judith Light

Sam Elliott 

Taraji P. Henson

Thandi Newton

Laura Dern

Julia Roberts

Constance Wu 

Penelope Cruz

Gina Rodriguez

Janelle Monae

Keri Russell

Billy Porter

Debra Messing

Rachel Weisz

 

Allison Brie

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Ranking The Past 15 Golden Globes Original Song Winners
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Golden Globes