2019 Golden Globes: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Where there was a sea of black last year, there is a kaleidoscope of color: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint with a wide range of gowns, tuxedos, and everything in between.

On the heels of Hollywood reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment and the creation of Time’s Up, many stars on this year’s red carpet wore black and white ribbons to show their solidarity with the movement against workplace sexual harassment.