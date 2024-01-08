Ready to see your favorite celebrities dressed up to the nines? From plunging silver gowns to flower encrusted dress shoes, the fashion was not amiss at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
This year’s ceremony on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, is expected to bring together one heck of an A-list group including Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper and many more.
Looking like a real doll, Margot Robbie donned dreamy pink custom Armani Privé.
Taylor Swift was eternally chic in a shimmering green Gucci gown.
Emma Stone was ethereal in glimmering nude Louis Vuitton as she walked the red carpet before her win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
Ali Wong matched her glasses to her diamond necklace while donning a white gown with Grecian gathering off one shoulder.
Lily Gladstone shined in a simple white Valentino dress with a black puffy shawl and diamonds. The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star’s earrings were a Blackfeet design made by Lenise Omeasoo of Antelope Women Designs.
Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” kept it classy in strapless red Prada with a flipped bob.
See the stars’ most head-turning Golden Globes 2024 red carpet looks below.