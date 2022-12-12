'Banshees' And 'Everything' Dominate Golden Globes Nominations

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” (See the complete list of nominations below.)

Nomination were read by father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez on NBC’s “Today” morning show. The nominees for best film, drama, are: “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Tár” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." A24

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap multiverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won’t attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and former president of the organization.

Brendan Fraser in "The Whale." via Associated Press

The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

The Globes are trying to mount a comeback this year. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

NBC last year canceled the telecast that would have taken place this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

Nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Best picture, drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”

Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Animated: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red.”

Non-English Language: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR.”

Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.”

Director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Original score: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “Ozark”; “Severance.”Comedy series: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; Wednesday.”Limited Series: “Black Bird”; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Pam and Tommy”; “The Dropout”; “The White Lotus.”Actress, drama series: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Actor, drama series: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, “Andror”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Actor, limited series: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Supporting actor, limited series: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins, ““Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy.”

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”