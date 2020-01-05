Style & Beauty

2020 Golden Globe Awards: All The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

With the holidays behind us, it’s time to focus on the truly most important season ― awards season.

The Golden Globes kicked off the festivities on Sunday, just days into 2020. The vegan celebration of all things film and television brought out all the biggest celebs in their Sunday evening best.

And while everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if Jennifer Lopez will take home an award for “Hustlers;” which non-female director will win; and what exactly Ricky Gervais will say to get himself into trouble, we’re most excited to see what they’re wearing while it happens — despite the jarring truth that Timothée Chalamet isn’t wearing a sequined harness this time.

Check out the red carpet looks worth seeing as the stars arrive, below.

Natalie Morales in Nour Fathallah
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Natalie Morales at the 77th annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 5.
Giuliana Rancic
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic at the Golden Globes.
Jeannie Mai
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jeannie Mai at the Golden Globes.
Ryan Seacrest
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globes.
Brad Goreski in Dsquared2
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Brad Goreski at the Golden Globes.
Kristin Cavallari
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari at the Golden Globes.
Lorene Scafaria
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
"Hustlers" director Lorene Scafaria at the Golden Globes.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the Golden Globes.
Paris and Dylan Brosnan
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Golden Globes ambassadors Paris and Dylan Brosnan at the Golden Globes.
Karamo Brown
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Karamo Brown at the Golden Globes.
Joe Alwyn
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Joe Alwyn at the Golden Globes.
