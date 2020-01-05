The Golden Globes kicked off the festivities on Sunday, just days into 2020. The vegan celebration of all things film and television brought out all the biggest celebs in their Sunday evening best.

And while everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if Jennifer Lopez will take home an award for “Hustlers;” which non-female director will win; and what exactly Ricky Gervais will say to get himself into trouble, we’re most excited to see what they’re wearing while it happens — despite the jarring truth that Timothée Chalamet isn’t wearing a sequined harness this time.