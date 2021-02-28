At the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, celebrities flexed and flaunted all of their red carpet looks on-screen, online and even in person.

Nina Parker of “Nightly Pop” co-hosted E!’s “Countdown to the Red Carpet” program for the awards show, alongside stylist Brad Goreski and “Modern Family” actor Sarah Hyland.

Previously, Parker had said she was curious about what sort of formality to expect from the live show, given that most guests were attending from the safety of their own homes.

“I am wondering what the fashions are going to look like in this type of atmosphere or if people are going to go all out in their living rooms,” Parker told Forbes on Thursday.

From the looks of it, many decided to go all out.

Elle Fanning looked ethereal in a pale blue Gucci dress, Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” looked regal with a twist in a Loewe look, and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” kept things sharp in a tailored Burberry suit.

Actor Bryan Cranston opted to go the comfort route, according to his Instagram.

“Taking in the ‘Golden Glow’ at my home,” the nominee wrote on social media. “They want us to dress up for the show tonight, but, when I consider the conundrum of fashion or comfort? Comfort wins out, doesn’t it.”

Prior to the ceremony, photographer Matt Sayles captured some of the nominees remotely for exclusive Instagram photographs and Instagram Reels, as part of the Golden Globes’ portrait studio. According to a statement about the project, Sayles’ work intended to combine both “the glamour of the awards show with the realities of the pandemic.”

Check out all of the looks below:

Elle Fanning

Karamo Brown

Josh O’Connor

David M. Benett via Getty Images Josh O'Connor.

Maya Rudolph

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there's a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried's #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is the first star on the E! #GoldenGlobes red carpet show to be like, "Maybe I'll stand in front of a mirror so you can see the front and the back of my look." pic.twitter.com/cuGZVANSyo — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 28, 2021

Kate Hudson

Andra Day

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Andra Day gets ready for the Golden Globe Awards 2021 on Feb. 28 in West Hollywood, California.

Emma Corrin

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett's #GoldenGlobes look is STUNNING! 🤩 #AngelaBassett stars in #PixarSoul, which is up for Best Animated Motion Picture. https://t.co/RcOuohnemk (📸 Jennifer Austin) pic.twitter.com/EdO0pNJjTv — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) February 28, 2021

Sarah Hyland

Jackson Lee

Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images Jackson Lee attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room in New York, New York.

Satchel Lee

Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images Satchel Lee attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Daniel Kaluuya

Jared Leto

Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera. Don't miss the show TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/R0pexxZrEo — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 28, 2021

Nina Parker

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan joins the party from her London hotel room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eKaz3k73ib — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) February 28, 2021

Erin Lim

Nicholas Hoult

Zuri Hall

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Zuri Hall attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 28.

Sofia Carson

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Tahar Rahim

Tahar Rahim definitely brings the drama in this dark blue suit. No wonder he's #GoldenGlobes nominated for Best Actor in a Drama! pic.twitter.com/SCdR9v6raF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Dan Levy

We think that @danjlevy's #GoldenGlobes look tonight deserves to be celebrated. Seriously, we can't wait for this Schitt to hit the fans. pic.twitter.com/N2NczvapxM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021