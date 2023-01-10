Golden Globes 2023: The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

Stars warmed up the red carpet Tuesday as the 2023 awards season kicked off with the 80th annual Golden Globes.

After scandal, backlash and a boycott put the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the hot seat and bumped the awards show off television last year, the Golden Globes are back on NBC with a ceremony that will attempt to regain the support of viewers and attendees.

Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in 2021 and Ricky Gervais in 2020.

Last year, NBC canned its broadcast of the show amid swirling controversy over institutional diversity issues and unethical business practices exposed in 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation. Many celebrities called for a boycott of the HFPA after the report, which included the stunning revelation that not one of its voting members was Black.

In the two years since, the HFPA has announced a series of reforms in the hopes of welcoming back a star-studded collection of nominees and restoring its reputation.

While the jury’s still out on that front, one thing’s for certain: The awards show wouldn’t be itself without bold and beautiful fashion and dazzling red carpet moments.

See all the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks below.

Jenny Ortega

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox. Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass starred as Tsireya in "Avatar: The Way of Water." Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anna Taylor-Joy. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Henry Golding

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

“Where the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Letitia Wright. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Glen Powell

"Top Gun: Maverick" actor Glen Powell. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams. Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Flower

Pianist, producer and composer Chloe Flower. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Britt Lower

"Man Seeking Woman" star Britt Lower. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actor Eddie Redmayne. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Jenny Slate

Actor and comedian Jenny Slate. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

"Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lucia Hwong and Lisa Lu

Composer Lucia Hwong and actor Lisa Lu. Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" actor Niecy Nash-Betts. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Angela Bassett. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images