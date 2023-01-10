Golden Globes 2023: The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

Stars warmed up the red carpet Tuesday as the 2023 awards season kicked off with the 80th annual Golden Globes.
After scandal, backlash and a boycott put the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the hot seat and bumped the awards show off television last year, the Golden Globes are back on NBC with a ceremony that will attempt to regain the support of viewers and attendees.
Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in 2021 and Ricky Gervais in 2020.
Last year, NBC canned its broadcast of the show amid swirling controversy over institutional diversity issues and unethical business practices exposed in 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation. Many celebrities called for a boycott of the HFPA after the report, which included the stunning revelation that not one of its voting members was Black.
In the two years since, the HFPA has announced a series of reforms in the hopes of welcoming back a star-studded collection of nominees and restoring its reputation.
While the jury’s still out on that front, one thing’s for certain: The awards show wouldn’t be itself without bold and beautiful fashion and dazzling red carpet moments.
See all the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks below.