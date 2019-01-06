Here Are The 2019 Golden Globe Awards Winners

Hollywood’s biggest party has officially come to a close.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, which honors the best in film and television from 2018, gave awards season a glittery, champagne-fueled launch at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night.

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the ceremony was a star-studded affair with actors from the big and small screen ― a distinction that seems increasingly less important given the wattage of newly minted TV stars like Julia Roberts ― gathered to see who will take home the supersized statuettes.

Despite a polarizing critical reception, the Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali-fronted “Green Book” picked up three awards in major categories, including Best Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actor in the Musical or Comedy category. The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the other big winner of the night, nabbing awards for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor in the Drama category.

In a surprise upset, the romantic musical drama “A Star Is Born” and leads Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were largely snubbed, scoring only one trophy for Best Original Song. The historic “Crazy Rich Asians,” which drew two nominations in major categories, and “Black Panther,” the first superhero film to be nominated for best drama, were also shut out at the ceremony.

And lest we forget about television, the sumptuously deranged FX limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” picked up the lion’s share of the awards, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and newcomer “The Bodyguard” also got some love.

Check out the full list of winners below.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama “Black Panther” “A Star Is Born” “If Beale Street Could Talk” “BlacKkKlansman” WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody” Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” “The Favourite” WINNER: “Green Book” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Vice” Best Director, Motion Picture Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma” Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman” Adam McKay, “Vice” Peter Farrelly, “Green Book” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama WINNER: Glenn Close, “The Wife” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Rosamund Pike, “A Private War” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns” WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade” Charlize Theron, “Tully” Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate” Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased WINNER: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy WINNER: Christian Bale, “Vice” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns” Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book” Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun” John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Amy Adams, “Vice” Claire Foy, “First Man” WINNER: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture WINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell, “Vice” Best Screenplay Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, “Green Book”

Best Motion Picture, Animated “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” WINNER: “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away” WINNER: “Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin’”

“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”

“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”

WINNER: “Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: “The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best Musical or Comedy Series

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

WINNER: “The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

WINNER: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

WINNER: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?” Jim Carrey, “Kidding” WINNER: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “The Alienist” WINNER: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” “Escape at Dannemora” “Sharp Objects” “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

WINNER: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”