Golden State Killer Rape Survivors And Family Give Heartbreaking Impact Statements

Women who survived brutal assaults by a man known as the East Area Rapist in 1970s Northern California got their day in court Tuesday, when they began reading heartbreaking statements explaining how Joseph James DeAngelo’s attacks impacted their lives.

Several described living for decades with anxiety and lingering fears about being home alone at night.

DeAngelo, 74, sat still wearing an orange jumpsuit and a white mask, flanked by his attorneys as he listened to the impact statements. He will face sentencing this week, more than two years after DNA evidence revealed him to be the Golden State Killer, a serial rapist and murderer who was referred to by several monikers ― the EAR, the Original Night Stalker and the Visalia Ransacker ― before investigators linked all the crimes to the same man.

“After 42 years, I still look over my shoulder when someone approaches me from behind,” said a woman raped by DeAngelo when she was just 15 years old, who gave her name as Peggy. She was home alone with her sister when DeAngelo broke in, tied them up and blindfolded them.

“I still don’t feel safe inside of a locked house when home alone at night. I have to do a lot of self-talk to remind myself that I don’t have to worry about him anymore,” Peggy told the court.

Multiple women said their wrists and hands felt numb for months after the attacks because DeAngelo had tied them so tightly.

The women and their family members are expected to spend three days reading their statements to Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman, who will hand down a sentence Friday.

DeAngelo will spend the rest of his life behind bars. In addition to hundreds of burglaries, he is responsible for killing 13 people and committing nearly 50 rapes that spanned the state of California from the early 1970s to the 1980s.

He will avoid the death penalty as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to the 13 murders and 13 rape-related counts in late June.

Because the statute of limitations for all of the rapes had long ago run out, prosecutors charged DeAngelo with kidnapping to commit robbery for some of them; he had moved several of the women to different rooms in order to assault them while demanding money and valuables.

Having terrorized California for more than a decade, the Golden State Killer went quiet after the rape and beating death of Janelle Cruz, 18, in 1986. DeAngelo became a father for the second time in the months after, although precisely why he appears to have stopped his crime spree is a question that lingers in the minds of survivors and observers of the case.

Investigators finally cracked it by entering the Golden State Killer’s DNA information into an online database, leading them to far-flung relatives and, eventually, DeAngelo himself, arresting him in April 2018.

