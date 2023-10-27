Goldie Hawn Says An E.T. Touched Her And It 'Felt Like A Finger Of God'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Some people might find an encounter with an extraterrestrial to be, well, alienating.

But not actor Goldie Hawn. In fact, she says it felt like she was being touched by “a finger of God.”

Hawn recently described having an alien encounter on the “Time to Walk” program on Apple Fitness+ and said it happened when she was around 20, somewhere in the California desert at a time when there had been “a lot of UFO sightings.”

The Oscar-winning actor said she had been dancing outside when she decided to take a nap in a fellow dancer’s car.

But Hawn didn’t get much sleep thanks to a “high-pitched sound” in her ear, she remembered.

“It was this high, high frequency,” she explained. “And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads.”

Hawn said the aliens she met were “silver in color,” had a “slash for a mouth,” a “tiny little nose” and “no ears.”

Years later, Hawn said, she met an astrophysicist from the University of Champaign, Illinois, who studied alien encounters and triggered more detailed memories about the experience.

“It was kind of like regression therapy or something,” Hawn said. “I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face.”

Hawn said the touch “felt like the finger of God” and “was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

The actor said the creatures pointed at her in her car as if she were a subject.

“I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn’t know if it was real or not real,” she said.

That wasn’t Hawn’s only paranormal experience, she said.

She recounted a dream she had in London of seeing six lights coming up on “some little mountains up across the valley.” Later, she drove to a place that resembled the valley in her dream where she ran into a mysterious heart-shaped crop circle.

Hawn said she didn’t know if that crop circle sighting was a sign but that it didn’t really matter.

“I don’t want to know everything,” she said. “We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we’re continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There’s a lot of things in this world that we can’t see, but we can’t stop believing.”

She added: “We can never, ever lose our wonder. It’s just no fun. It’s really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible.”

