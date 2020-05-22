Goldie Hawn Says Coronavirus Sadness Makes Her Cry '3 Times A Day'

Goldie Hawn opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic is making her cry multiple times a day.

The veteran actor talked to “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday and shared her worries about how people are holding up during lockdown restrictions that aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Watch the interview above.)

“The reality is that the people that really I’m worried and concerned about are the people that are actually incarcerated or they feel that they are in their apartments,” Hawn said.

“It’s not a house. It doesn’t have a garden they can go out into. It doesn’t have these things.”

Hawn explained that while she knows she’s “very, very lucky and I’m incredibly grateful,” she’s sometimes overwhelmed with knowing that others are not.

“What I do feel is a tremendous angst, a tremendous sadness,” she said. “I find that every day honestly I cry probably three times a day because it hurts me to think that there’s abuse going on. There’s anger going on. And this all has to do with confinement, fear, uncertainty, what’s going to happen.”

Mounting data suggests domestic abuse has been on the rise during the lockdown, and the number of people in prisons diagnosed with the disease has been soaring because of overcrowding and a lack of prevention efforts.

Hawn, whose comedy career stretches back more than five decades, recently launched the #LaughingChallenge on social media in an effort to spread humor during this time of crisis.

In a video she shared on Instagram earlier this week, Hawn asked fans to post a “video of yourself laughing” and the hashtag #laughingchallenge.

“Even in the most difficult of times, a laugh can go a long way toward making you feel better,” she wrote.