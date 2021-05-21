U.S. NEWS

Golfer Sinks Trashy ‘Hole-In-One’ At PGA Championship

Colombian golfer Sebastian Muñoz's tee shot became a meme on Twitter.

Colombian golfer Sebastian Muñoz’s “hole-in-one” at the 2021 PGA Championship on Thursday was trash.

Literally, because Muñoz’s 18th hole tee shot at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, in South Carolina, landed in a temporary receptacle for waste.

“Do I have to get it?” Muñoz asked officials after confirming the ball in the bag was indeed his.

He removed the ball and handed it to a delighted fan. “He’s just given her his litter,” cracked one commentator.

Muñoz received a free drop because the ball had fallen into a man-made object.

He went on to save par on the hole and become a meme on Twitter:

