Colombian golfer Sebastian Muñoz’s “hole-in-one” at the 2021 PGA Championship on Thursday was trash.
Literally, because Muñoz’s 18th hole tee shot at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, in South Carolina, landed in a temporary receptacle for waste.
“Do I have to get it?” Muñoz asked officials after confirming the ball in the bag was indeed his.
He removed the ball and handed it to a delighted fan. “He’s just given her his litter,” cracked one commentator.
Muñoz received a free drop because the ball had fallen into a man-made object.
He went on to save par on the hole and become a meme on Twitter:
