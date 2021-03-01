Golfers Wear Incredible Tribute To Tiger Woods; He Responds On Twitter

Talk about a coordinated effort.

Golfers dressed in Tiger Woods’ signature red shirt and black pants on Sunday to honor the golf great, who has been hospitalized since a Feb. 23 SUV crash.

The color pattern has been Woods’ predominant Sunday outfit during a career, now in jeopardy, that has included 82 PGA victories and 15 majors.

Woods shattered his leg and underwent reconstructive surgery after his speeding SUV left the road in Los Angeles and rolled over last week. He continues recovering in the hospital.

But the best medicine he may have gotten on Sunday was watching TV coverage of his colleagues, including world No. 8 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Justin Thomas, wearing his signature ensemble at the WGC Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Everyday golfers, fans and course maintenance workers elsewhere also joined in on the homage, Today reported.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Collin Morikawa, who won the WGC Workday tournament, did not wear a red shirt, but had moving words for the ailing legend.

“Tiger means everything to me,” Morikawa said. “And yes, he had the crash and thankfully he’s all right, and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery. But I don’t think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger because sometimes you lose people too early … Kobe, I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don’t get to say thank you enough. So, thank you guys.”

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger." pic.twitter.com/isVg9IJ5zo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 28, 2021