If you’re on the hunt for a unique birthday gift for a hard-to-shop-for guy, we’ve got you covered.
Whether he’s a little bit “Type A” or a whole lot introverted, chances are you want a clever birthday gift he’s sure to remember for birthdays to come. From a gift that is all about his four-legged friend to a gift that speaks to his tastes, there are plenty of birthday gifts for him that aren’t cheesy.
We’ve got the gift covered below, so all you have to focus on is what you’ll write in the card.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
F-bomb paperweight, for guys who like a good pun
Uncommon Goods
2
FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers, for the guy who already has a Nintendo Switch
Amazon
3
A portrait of his pup, for the guy who's an animal lover
Etsy / HommeSurLaLune
4
Urban Map Glass, for the guy who misses his hometown
Uncommon Goods
5
iROLLER Screen Cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type-A'
Amazon
6
VINYL MOON membership, for the guy who'd rather be at a concert
CrateJoy
7
A movie scratch-off poster, for the film buff
Uncommon Goods
8
A subscription to a men's clothing box, for the guy who hates to shop
Bombfell
9
4-piece packing cube set, for the guy who's always on the road
Amazon
10
Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership, for the guy who likes to keep things hot
CrateJoy
11
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger, for the guy who already has the newest phone
Target
12
A new shirt, for the guy who likes to stand out in a crowd
Bonobos
13
The best sheets he'll ever own, for the guy who never buys sheets
Amazon
14
Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank
Amazon
15
Professional Enthusiast cap, for the guy who's perpetually optimistic
Of A Kind
16
Handsome Man Grooming Can, for the guy's guy
Uncommon Goods
17
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack, for the laid-back guy
Nordstrom
18
5-in-1 Tool Pen, for the guy who's likes things streamlined
Uncommon Goods
19
2nd Generation Amazon Echo, for the guy who needs his own personal assistant
Amazon
20
Navy Patterned Tie, for the guy who's a trendspotter
Of A Kind