HuffPost Finds

Good Birthday Gifts For Guys That They Actually Want

Unique, romantic and clever ways to say "happy birthday."

If you’re on the hunt for a unique birthday gift for a hard-to-shop-for guy, we’ve got you covered.

Whether he’s a little bit “Type A” or a whole lot introverted, chances are you want a clever birthday gift he’s sure to remember for birthdays to come. From a gift that is all about his four-legged friend to a gift that speaks to his tastes, there are plenty of birthday gifts for him that aren’t cheesy.

We’ve got the gift covered below, so all you have to focus on is what you’ll write in the card.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
F-bomb paperweight, for guys who like a good pun
Uncommon Goods
This expletive paperweight will delight any guy who enjoys a solid pun. It's made of recycled steel and has the air of an abstract modern art piece. What's not to love?

Get the F-Bomb Paperweight from Uncommon Goods, $45.
2
FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers, for the guy who already has a Nintendo Switch
Amazon
For guys who like gaming but who already own all of the games and consoles they want, these handy (pun intended) Joy Con controllers are the perfect accessory, making two-person play even easier.

Get the FastSnail Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers on Amazon, $20 .
3
A portrait of his pup, for the guy who's an animal lover
Etsy / HommeSurLaLune
If you guy loves his dog or cat nearly as much as he loves you, it's worth considering one of these amazing Renaissance pet portraits that are custom-made by an Etsy seller. You can choose from several sizes on paper or canvas, and even customize their furry friend's body type.

Get a custom pet portrait on Etsy, $75+.
4
Urban Map Glass, for the guy who misses his hometown
Uncommon Goods
Gift your guy his new favorite whiskey glass. This glass will have him strolling down memory lane with its locale coordinates, labeled streets and hidden details etched onto its edges.

Get the Urban Map Glass from Uncommon Goods, $16.
5
iROLLER Screen Cleaner, for the guy who's a little 'Type-A'
Amazon
“Type-A” folks typically like things pretty clean, including their devices. The iRoller Screen Cleaner removes smudges and bacteria with one swipe. It’s reusable and liquid-free so it’s a better option for phones, computer and tablets than traditional sprays and wipes.

Get the iRoller Screen Cleaner on Amazon, $20.
6
VINYL MOON membership, for the guy who'd rather be at a concert
CrateJoy
VINYL MOON curates and designs records for the musically curious. Each month, subscribers receive a mix of 10 up-and-coming musical artists pressed to beautiful, high-quality colored vinyl in a custom-designed record jacket.

Get a VINYL MOON membership, $23/box.
7
A movie scratch-off poster, for the film buff
Uncommon Goods
If your guy quotes "The Godfather" and can't stop raving about the latest film to hit theaters, he'll love this scratch-off poster featuring 100 films.

Get this 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster at Uncommon Goods, $15.
8
A subscription to a men's clothing box, for the guy who hates to shop
Bombfell
Bombfell is a men's clothing subscription box that specializes in polished looks for the workplace. There's a $20 "styling fee" that's used to find the right fit for your guy's budget and taste, but it can be credited toward any products he chooses to keep.

Get him a gift card to try men's clothing subscription box Bombfell.
9
4-piece packing cube set, for the guy who's always on the road
Amazon
These packing cubes making packing fun, not a task to be dreaded. Whether your guy travels for a living or just needs an easy way to keep his essentials stored on overnight trips, these mesh-top bags making finding and storing his essentials easy.

Get this 4-Piece Packing Cube Set on Amazon, $23.
10
Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership, for the guy who likes to keep things hot
CrateJoy
The perfect gift for guys who like a little heat, the Hot Sauce Of The Month Club will deliver the best artisan hot sauces to your door each month. Only the best sauces are chosen, including those that have won awards at major hot sauce festivals. But don't worry, you can choose mild, classic or extra-hot heat levels.

Get a Hot Sauce Of The Month Club membership from CrateJoy, $13/month.
11
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger, for the guy who already has the newest phone
Target
Designed for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8, as well as Android and Samsung wireless phones, this charging pad will declutter your guy's desk or nightstand while providing him the next "it" gadget.

Get the Native Union Wireless Charger from Target, $60 .
12
A new shirt, for the guy who likes to stand out in a crowd
Bonobos
Bonobos is known for its loud and bold shirt prints and patterns for guys. Choose from sizes XS to XXL, designate your shirt fit (tailored, slim or standard) and customize the length for a nearly tailored fit for your guy. It's sure to be a conversation starter.

Get a Bonobos shirt starting at $88.
13
The best sheets he'll ever own, for the guy who never buys sheets
Amazon
SHEEX performance sheets are made of the same moisture-wicking fabric as your guy's favorite workout clothes. They're ideal for guys who are hot sleepers, or those who just want a bed set that's as low-maintenance as they are.

Get SHEEX performance sheet sets on Amazon, $179.
14
Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank
Amazon
This portable power bank will keep your guy's phone, tablet and more charged while he's on the go, whether he's traveling or hopping around town. This ultrahigh-capacity charger weighs about the same as a can of soup, but will charge the iPhone almost seven times, a Galaxy five times or an iPad mini twice before needing a new charge itself. It charges itself in about 10 hours.

Get the Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank on Amazon, $50.
15
Professional Enthusiast cap, for the guy who's perpetually optimistic
Of A Kind
Tip your hat to, well, everything in this cap. It's the perfect gift for guys who seek silver linings, scope out optimism and hunt down opportunity.

Get the Professional Enthusiast Cap from Of A Kind, $48.
16
Handsome Man Grooming Can, for the guy's guy
Uncommon Goods
This men's grooming kit is filled with them manliest men's toiletries he'll actually use, like bricks of soap, lip balm, shaving cream, face wash, and shampoo and conditioner.

Get the Handsome Man Grooming Can from Uncommon Goods, $75.
17
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack, for the laid-back guy
Nordstrom
This is Herschel's essential backpack for every and all occasion, whether it's school, work, play or travel. It has compartments for all of his essentials, like keys, a wallet and even a laptop.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backback at Nordstrom, $60.
18
5-in-1 Tool Pen, for the guy who's likes things streamlined
Uncommon Goods
This 5-in-1 pen tool features a screwdriver, touch stylus for smart devices, a bubble leveler, rules and a pen with clip. It's basically the perfect accessories for a desk or glove box.

Get the 5-in-1 Tool Pen from Uncommon Goods, $25.
19
2nd Generation Amazon Echo, for the guy who needs his own personal assistant
Amazon
An Amazon Echo is like having your own personal assistant to make calls, play music, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control smart home devices and more. For the guy who needs help managing his schedule and other home-keeping matters, it's a perfect gift.

Get the 2nd Generation Amazon Echo, $100.
20
Navy Patterned Tie, for the guy who's a trendspotter
Of A Kind
Sure, most men's gift guides recommend a tie, but is it a navy leopard print tie? This tie is a conversation starter, and isn't for guys who are faint of heart (and style).

Get the Navy Patterned Tie from Of A Kind, $55.
shoppablegift guidefinds seofinds men