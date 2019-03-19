Anker Portable PowerCore Charger Power Bank

This portable power bank will keep your guy's phone, tablet and more charged while he's on the go, whether he's traveling or hopping around town. This ultrahigh-capacity charger weighs about the same as a can of soup, but will charge the iPhone almost seven times, a Galaxy five times or an iPad mini twice before needing a new charge itself. It charges itself in about 10 hours.