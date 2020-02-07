HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These sex toys for first-timers won't have you feeling blue at all.

Let’s face it: Adding a sex toy to the mix with a partner for the first time can be a little intimidating.

Though most of us associate sex toys with solo use, that’s often not the case. In fact, sex toy use appears to have increased over the past decade as the stigma around using toys solo or with a partner has dissipated.

According to an article in Psychology Today, “couples who can explore novel ways of being intimate — including trying out one or more sex toys — tend to fare better in terms of maintaining passion and desire.”

Still, if you’re wanting to introduce sex toys into your relationship, you probably don’t want one that looks intimidating and gets in the way of your intimacy.

But, if you’ve been bummed by the options out there when online window shopping for fun sexessories, don’t give up on getting lucky. There are actually a lot of toys for beginners that will have you feeling frisky in no time.

Here, we found tasteful toys that will ruffle your feathers in a good way. (There’s a feather tickler for that, after all.)