Christians Re-enact Good Friday With Public Processions Around The Globe

Christians around the globe attended public processions this week to commemorate Good Friday, with members of diverse communities retelling the story of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
The annual processions in many countries defy centuries-old
portrayals of Jesus as a white man and demonstrate how the world’s largest religion is influenced by its cultural settings. As of 2015, 31% of the earth’s 7.3 billion people practiced Christianity, according to the Pew Research Center.
Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate Jesus’ suffering and death, falls near the end of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and reflection that culminates with Easter, the day Christians believe Jesus was resurrected.
The public Good Friday processions, sometimes called passion plays, often take viewers through the
Stations of the Cross. These are the events that led up to Jesus’ death ― starting with his trial in front of the Roman prefect Pontius Pilate and ending with his entombment, according to the Christian gospels.
Jewish organizations have criticized passion plays for how they portray Jewish people. Since 1965, the
Roman Catholic Church and other Christian denominations have worked to correct inaccurate and anti-Semitic retellings of Good Friday.
Below, see how Christians around the world observed Good Friday this year.
Mexico
RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
Christians recreate the Passion of Christ in the Iztapalapa neighborhood in eastern Mexico City on April 19, 2019.
Leonardo Montecillo / Agencia Press South via Getty Images
A Christian portraying Jesus recreates the Stations of the Cross during Good Friday on April 19, 2019, in Colima, Mexico.
Leonardo Montecillo / Agencia Press South via Getty Images
Christians act out the Stations of the Cross in Colima, Mexico.
Marco Ugarte/ ASSOCIATED PRESS
People reenact the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday on a hill outside the village of San Mateo, Tepotzotlán, Mexico, on April 19, 2019.
Marco Ugarte / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crosses set up on a hill outside the village of San Mateo, Tepotzotlán, on Good Friday.
Haiti
Dieu Nalio Chery / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actors perform the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 19, 2019.
Dieu Nalio Chery / ASSOCIATED PRESS
An actor depicts Jesus on Good Friday in Port-au-Prince.
Panama
Arnulfo Franco / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jose Fuentes, center, portrays Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession in Panama City on April 19, 2019.
Arnulfo Franco / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fuentes reenacts the crucifixion in Panama City.
Kenya
BRIAN OTIENO via Getty Images
Christian devotees reenact the Way of the Cross, or Jesus Christ's passion, during a Good Friday commemoration in Kibera, Nairobi, on April 19, 2019.
BRIAN OTIENO via Getty Images
A man portrays Jesus in Kibera, Nairobi, on Good Friday.
Sayyid Abdul Azim / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actors perform a passion play in Nairobi on Good Friday.
Indonesia
Suryanto Putramudji/ / NurPhoto via Getty Images
A procession of Christians in Surabaya, East Java, on Good Friday.
Suryanto Putramudji / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus in Surabaya, East Java.
India
Anupam Nath / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christians mark Good Friday in Gauhati, India, on April 19, 2019.
Rajanish Kakade / ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man portrays Jesus in Mumbai, India, on April 19, 2019.
Mahesh Kumar A / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christian devotees reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Hyderabad, India, on April 19, 2019.
Rajesh Kumar Singh / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christians mark Good Friday outside St. Joseph's Cathedral in Prayagraj, India, on April 19, 2019.
United Kingdom
NurPhoto via Getty Images
James Burke-Dunsmore plays Jesus Christ during a Good Friday performance in Trafalgar Square on April 19, 2019, in London.
Peter Summers via Getty Images
Actors reenact the crucifixion in front of crowds in Trafalgar Square on Good Friday.
Italy
Fabrizio Villa via Getty Images
Christians participate in a Good Friday procession in front of the Basilica of the Santissima Annunziata on April 19, 2019 in Ispica, Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images
Christians carry a cross toward Pope Francis, visible in the background, during a torchlight procession on Good Friday in Rome.
Andrew Medichini / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday in front of Rome's Colosseum on April 19, 2019.
France
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images
Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit leads Holy Week celebrations near Notre Dame Cathedral on April 19, 2019, four days after a fire engulfed the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece.
Francois Mori / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Religious officials carry the cross during a Good Friday procession in Paris on April 19, 2019.
RAYMOND ROIG via Getty Images
A group of penitents takes part in a traditional Catalan Good Friday procession in the center of Perpignan, southwestern France, on April 19, 2019.
Jerusalem
Ariel Schalit / ASSOCIATED PRESS
An actor carries a cross toward the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's old city on April 19, 2019.
GALI TIBBON via Getty Images
Members of a local Catholic Palestinian parish carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City on Good Friday.