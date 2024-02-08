Jewelry is quintessential gift to receive on Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait on someone else to get you a particularly nice piece.

If you’re in the market to show yourself some well-deserved love in the form of a necklace, ring or a pair of earrings, it turns out Amazon is an accessible spot to find some legitimately nice and sparkly treats that won’t cost you a fortune.

Amid the online retailer’s stock of household products, tech gizmos and other life essentials lies an impressive selection of affordable jewelry, many of which have earned impressively high ratings and promising reviews for their quality and value.

Keep reading to find some of the most impressive options in this list, including dainty bracelets, stackable necklaces and trendy earrings that are great for everyday wear.