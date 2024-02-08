Jewelry is quintessential gift to receive on Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait on someone else to get you a particularly nice piece.
If you’re in the market to show yourself some well-deserved love in the form of a necklace, ring or a pair of earrings, it turns out Amazon is an accessible spot to find some legitimately nice and sparkly treats that won’t cost you a fortune.
Amid the online retailer’s stock of household products, tech gizmos and other life essentials lies an impressive selection of affordable jewelry, many of which have earned impressively high ratings and promising reviews for their quality and value.
Keep reading to find some of the most impressive options in this list, including dainty bracelets, stackable necklaces and trendy earrings that are great for everyday wear.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A gold-plated tennis bracelet
Tennis bracelets are a coveted and trendy piece of jewelry that unfortunately have a reputation for being expensive. This incredibly well-rated Amazon alternative uses twinkling cubic zirconia and a 14-karat gold-plating to fool anyone.Promising Amazon reviews
: "I bought this bracelet almost 2 years ago and it still looks brand new! I’ve swam, showered, worked out and anything you could think of with this bracelet and it’s never tarnished or broke or fallen off. Literally would recommend this to anyone and for the price!! Unreal!!!" — georgia boone
"I purchased the vermeil bracelet and couldn’t be happier with it. It is stunningly beautiful and fits perfect. I have small wrists and wear a 6.5” bracelet which is extremely hard to find. I was thrilled when I saw that this bracelet was offered in my size. The quality is excellent and the price was very reasonable." — Kathryn R.
A pair of editor-approved chunky hoops
These chunky chic designer-lookalike earrings are a favorite item among HuffPost editors
. The highly rated hoops are extremely wearable and are made with high-quality nickel- and lead-free metal that’s plated with 14-karat gold. I you're thinking these look heavy, don't worry, the center is hollow which keeps them feeling weightless on the ears. Grab these in three different finishes. Promising Amazon review:
"After reading some reviews and seeing these on Amazon, I just kept thinking they look so much like a pair of earrings that I wanted to purchase that were high-end from a designer and quite expensive. I decided I was going to go ahead and try these on I was overwhelmed with excitement, these are so cute and so chunky I notice it some people were saying that they were heavy and I was thinking possibly because they don’t wear bigger earrings but they’re actually like they’re not uncomfortable and I think it just depends whether you’re used to wearing a lot of earrings or if you’re just occasionally wearing, but the luxe can’t be beat for sure if you’re on the fence order them. I know you’re gonna love them." — emma cortez
An antler opal pendant
Available in rose, yellow and white gold, this delicate pendant necklace features an antler design with a shimmering opal at the center. The 14-karat-plated necklace comes on an adjustable 16- to 18-inch chain and is great for layering with other necklaces or wearing on its own. Promising Amazon review:
"First I want to say that I am doing this review over a year after buying this necklace and it has stood the test of time. For some reason, I can never wear anything that is fake gold, gold plated, or sterling silver without my body completely ripping the metal to shreds. I don't understand why it does this, but I cannot wear anything fake. In saying that, this necklace has blown me away, not once has it tarnished in the time that I've had it and I've worn it for long periods of time; sweating and even sleeping in it. As you can read in the description it is not real gold, but gold-plated so that's what blows me away even more, that for the first time in my life my body hasn't eaten away this metal. I love Opals and I'm a Libra so I tend to gravitate towards them even more I especially like the green opal this is a must-have for anyone who loves Opals or just loves great quality necklace I also want to say that the necklace is paired with two other gold necklaces that I own that are real 14 karat gold so you can see how it compares." — Stephanie W.
A pear of peal drop earrings
These hypoallergenic sterling silver drop earrings feature a freshwater cultured pearl and a fish hook-style hoop. Grab these also in a gold finish or with an added cubic zirconia detail. Promising Amazon review:
"I'm allergic to most metals ɓut can tolerate silver, so it can be challenging to wear most earrings. I saw these and thought the were so unique, classy and beautiful. I was even more impressed when I received them. I loved them so much I got a pair for my DIL." — AmazonLaurie
A very dainty heart initial necklace
Tiny and keepsake-like, this choker features ultra-tiny cubic zirconia stones around the border of the heart pendant and is plated in 14-karat gold. Reviewers note that this is a very small heart pendant, so if you're after something supremely dainty, this sweet necklace is definitely an option.Promising Amazon reviews:
"This necklace is very well made! It went through the washer and was still fine not tarnished at all. My daughter wears this necklace everyday. Great buy." — Lauren Singer
"This is the cutest little heart and I love wearing it. It is a lot more elegant and simple than I thought it would be, but I get compliments on it all the time. I even bought one for a few of my friends for Christmas." — Lauren S
Six pairs of hypoallergenic hoops
This well-loved set of classic hoops comes with three sizes in both gold and silver finishes plated over stainless steel. Reviewers agree that even people with sensitive ears can comfortably wear these non-irritating and lightweight hypoallergenic earrings.Promising Amazon review:
"Just got these earrings they look so expensive and well made. I wore them for 14 hours the first time and barely knew I was wearing them. They are lightweight and cause zero pain. I am sensitive to earring and these didn’t leave me with sore ears after wear. Totally recommend." — lyric barnes
A Kendra Scott pendant necklace
Made by the popular jewelry brand Kendra Scott, this pendant necklace features an oval gem that comes in tons of stone options, from bright coral to cobalt cat's eye to an orange citrine quartz. Additionally, the brass chain comes in both silver- and 14-karat gold-plated options. Promising Amazon review:
"This jewelry is still just as beautiful as the day it came and my daughter has worn it everyday. It does not tarnish at all." — crustyolman
A set of herringbone chains
These three trendy and expensive-looking 14-karat gold-plated chains are ready to be layered or worn separately and also come in a silver and rose gold finish. This particular collection includes a snake, a herringbone and a delicate string chain, although there are a few different necklace options available including a paperclip link and rope chain. Promising Amazon review:
"I am 69, but I bought it when I saw a younger woman wearing as a subtly elegant everyday addition. I’ve worn mine and didn’t feel too old at all; in fact, I received compliments. They come in a pretty and tiny box, easy to use for travel or keep when not wearing and makes a nice presentation for gifts. I was surprised how pretty and the price was rather nominal. If I had girls in my family, I would buy one for each of them. They would make the sweetest valentine or stocking stuffer or any little sweet yet special gift. Looks expensive!" — Paula Carter
A mesh link bracelet
Made in Italy, this chic mesh link bracelet is plated with 18-karat gold over sterling silver. The flexible mesh doesn't pull or tug at arm hairs, according to reviews.Promising Amazon reviews:
"Such a pretty piece that can either be dressed up or worn with a casual outfit. So far the quality seems to be great, and the best part, it doesn’t pull on the tiny hairs on your arm! This is going to be the perfect accessory for our trip to Italy in the spring!" — Michele
"Stunning, very rich and bold, a great alternative to solid gold, vermeil is just as beautiful without it blowing your bank account." — Roni
A cubic zirconia initial necklace
Featuring your tiny cubic zirconia initial of choice, this nickel- and lead-free necklace comes in three 14-karat plating options: rose, white and yellow gold. It comes on an 18-inch chain with a two-inch extender. Promising Amazon review:
"Very simple, cute and affordable. I’ve had this necklace for a few months now and it’s still holding up. Sometimes I take a shower with it and it doesn’t rust or turn green. Great find 10/10!" — tay
A layered initial necklace
Featuring two paperclip chains and a customizable hexagon pendant, this stackable necklace comes in either, gold, rose gold and silver. It's made with brass and plated with 14-karat gold, with one chain measuring up to 16 inches and the other up to 20 with the extender links. Promising Amazon review:
"I absolutely love this necklace set! In fact, I love it so much that I bought the same necklace for my best friend's birthday recently. The weight and length is perfect - neither too heavy nor too delicate to break and layers beautifully. The attention to detail on these necklaces is fantastic, especially for the price point. The initial necklace has great texture on front and back, and each of the gold beads on the hexagon are evenly spaced and well attached. As for the other paperclip chain, it is also great for layering with other necklaces. Either can be worn together or separately and look great either way. The gold is a great color too - not too yellow or too pale. They are incredibly versatile and I wear them with everything from jeans to my suits in court. Highly recommend for yourself or as a gift or both!" — Happy Customer
A pair of artisan burnished dangle earrings
Handcrafted by an artisan jeweler from Cape Cod, Judith Stiles, these dangle earrings are made with textured mixed metals and are free from cadmium, lead and nickel. Promising Amazon review:
"I just adore mixed metals! These earrings are so beautifully crafted. They are comfortable to wear and really match with so many outfits. I will certainly purchase more from this seller." — Nightowlin
A delicate criss-cross ring
Grab this pretty and fine-banded criss-cross ring in rose, white or yellow gold finishes and sizes 4-10. It features tiny sparkling cubic zirconia gems and comes plated with either 14-karat or 18-karat gold. Promising Amazon review:
"This ring is very nice and so affordable. I've had mine for about 3 months and it has not tarnished. I wash my hands with it and all and it is still the same gold as when I bought it. Their jewelry is all very nice and high quality." — garzashe
A trio of layering necklaces
This stackable trio of trendy necklaces is 14-karat gold-plated and features a choker, a mid-length chain and a longer chain that measures up to 25 inches. If you don't like the bar and disc pendants, this set also comes in several other design options, each one equally dainty and layer-able.Promising Amazon review:
"First and foremost, the necklace's appearance is simply stunning. The dainty, layered style adds an elegant touch to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions. The Y pendant design adds a unique and fashionable element to the overall look, effortlessly enhancing my neckline. What truly impresses me about this necklace is its durability. Despite wearing it frequently, I am pleased to report that it has not tarnished or lost its shine. The 14K gold plating is of high quality and has maintained its luster, retaining the necklace's original beauty. This durability gives me confidence that I can continue to enjoy this necklace for a long time without worrying about it losing its charm. The length of the necklace is adjustable, allowing me to customize it to fit perfectly with any neckline or outfit. The clasp is secure, ensuring that the necklace stays in place throughout the day without any concerns of it slipping off or getting tangled. The craftsmanship is evident in the attention to detail, with each layer and pendant carefully designed and crafted." —Ray
(This review was edited for length. Read the full review
.)
An opal gold-plated bracelet
This 14-karat gold-plated bracelet comes in more than just this artificial opal evil eye design, but also options that feature pearls, charms and Cuban links, just to name a few. Each chain features a brass center and comes with a one-inch extender and a lobster claw clasp.Promising Amazon review:
"I loooove this bracelet so much that I had to purchase another one! The last one I had for about a year or so and decided to go ahead and grab another one for Mother’s Day. I like the fact that it’s a dainty piece and that it can be dressed up or down with any wardrobe. I received so many compliments on this bracelet and the fact that it doesn’t turned and it’s affordable is what’s amazing to me! I wear this piece everyday because it reminds me of the spiritual journey that I’m on and it looks great against my tattoos that’s also symbolizes my spiritual journey. This is a great company to purchase nice affordable jewelry from that won’t break the bank." — Nikki