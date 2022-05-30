Prankster Trolls NRA Head Wayne LaPierre To His Face In Front Of All His Pals

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre was trolled right to his face at the NRA convention in Houston as some of his biggest supporters looked on.

Not everyone caught what was happening in the stunt by the Good Liars, aka progressive pranksters Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler.

Selvig got a speaking slot at the NRA Members Meeting on Saturday, where members can speak for and against various issues facing the gun group, and gave what at first seemed like a defense of LaPierre.

It soon got very uncomfortable for LaPierre as Selvig rattled off a lengthy list of mass shootings, then mockingly praised him for offering “thoughts and prayers” for each.

Not everyone caught the sarcasm. When Selvig finished speaking, many in the room applauded:

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

LaPierre has come under increasing criticism, and not just from those who oppose the NRA’s agenda. Former chief of staff Joshua Smith said in 2020 that the organization under LaPierre’s leadership is “rife with fraud and corruption.”

