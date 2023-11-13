Pranksters Confront Delusional Trump Supporters With Uncomfortable Reality Check

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Many of Donald Trump’s supporters refuse to believe he’s lied ― even when the former president has admitted to it.

The prankster duo known as The Good Liars confronted people at a rally last week with the former president’s own statements admitting to lies in startling footage that aired on MSNBC on Sunday.

It led to some awkward moments.

“It definitely feels a little bit like you’re in the ‘Twilight Zone’ when you go to these rallies,” Jason Selvig, one half of the team, said on MSNBC on Sunday. “There’s a little bit of a punch in the face when you get there, like you’re entering a different reality.”

Selvig and comedic partner Davram Stiefler shared footage of themselves talking to supporters outside the rally about their beliefs on everything from “stolen” elections to the “flat” Earth theory.

Even some of their T-shirt slogans became points of contention.

“It doesn’t matter what you say, and it almost feels like we’re back in time or something.” Stiefler said. “The world continues to move forward, so many things have happened, but it feels almost just like 2016.”

