A sophisticated, attractive model from brand Alen

This impressively sleek purifier boasts medical-grade HEPA filtration to tackle allergens, mold, dust, dander, wildfire smoke and more in spaces up to 1,600 square feet. Plus, the brand reports that this device improves sleep, too, thanks to its barely audible ambient "pink noise." It's available in the pictured stylish oak coloring, as well as in six other variations including espresso, weathered gray and more."We have 4 dogs - they ALL shed. My kids and I sneeze even if dad doesn't seem to notice all the dog hair we're constantly trying to clean up/remove.This air purifier is. It has a useful indicator to show how the current air quality is compared to how much it could improve, and you can either set it on auto or turn it up at your preference.It has aand issince it matches our appliances and decor. I though it would stand out as an eyesore and seem out of place, but- looking out for your air quality as you go about your normal routine.Very easy to take the cover off to clean out the first-line filter. After seeing it just the first week, it's shocking to physically see how much "junk" is in our air that I didn't realize we were breathing.If you have ever wondered whether you're actually breathing as well as you can, chances are you aren't. This product is definitely a. I will likely purchase at least one, possibly two, more for the rest of my house in areas this one doesn't reach - like the kids rooms and playroom." — K. Andrews