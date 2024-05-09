Shoppinghomeair purifier

10 Good-Looking Air Purifiers That Won’t Be An Eyesore In Your Home

These purifiers will actually look nice in your home — and not like a hunk of sad plastic.
There are so many reasons to invest in an air purifier: They can help reduce air pollution, pet dander and more, while making air generally feel crisper and fresher. But while a plethora of effective purifying options exist, you’d be hard pressed to find one that’s actually good-looking (read: not seriously ugly).

We’ve gone to work to find air purifiers that’ll actually look nice in your home and don’t stick out like a clunky plastic eyesore. We’re pretty pleased with what we’ve uncovered, including a planter-purifier that plant lovers are sure to adore, plus a knob-operated option that anyone tired of having to download apps to use their appliances will welcome with open arms. Read on for our top picks, all available at Amazon and Target.

1
Amazon
A sophisticated, attractive model from brand Alen
This impressively sleek purifier boasts medical-grade HEPA filtration to tackle allergens, mold, dust, dander, wildfire smoke and more in spaces up to 1,600 square feet. Plus, the brand reports that this device improves sleep, too, thanks to its barely audible ambient "pink noise." It's available in the pictured stylish oak coloring, as well as in six other variations including espresso, weathered gray and more.

Promising review: "We have 4 dogs - they ALL shed. My kids and I sneeze even if dad doesn't seem to notice all the dog hair we're constantly trying to clean up/remove.

This air purifier is everything you want in a large room machine - surprisingly quiet even on the highest setting. It has a useful indicator to show how the current air quality is compared to how much it could improve, and you can either set it on auto or turn it up at your preference.

It has a slim profile for such a powerful machine and is quite attractive since it matches our appliances and decor. I though it would stand out as an eyesore and seem out of place, but it looks like it was designed to be right there - looking out for your air quality as you go about your normal routine.

Very easy to take the cover off to clean out the first-line filter. After seeing it just the first week, it's shocking to physically see how much "junk" is in our air that I didn't realize we were breathing. So much less sneezing and stuffiness now!

If you have ever wondered whether you're actually breathing as well as you can, chances are you aren't. This product is definitely a top-line choice for anyone who wants the cleanest air possible in their home. I will likely purchase at least one, possibly two, more for the rest of my house in areas this one doesn't reach - like the kids rooms and playroom." — K. Andrews
$498 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A stylish BlueAir air purifier with 10,000 5-star ratings
Inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, this BlueAir pick expertly blends function with style. I own it myself and find it surprisingly aesthetic: Its sleek design seamlessly blends into the rest of my decor, so I don't have to stare at an eyesore all day. Plus, this thing actually works: It utilizes a dual-filtration HEPA system that catches pollen, dander, dust, bacteria and viruses, leaving air feeling noticeably crisper and fresher. It's also blissfully quiet, so it's not a bother to keep on in the background at night and throughout the day. You can read more about why I love this air purifier here. It's available in sizes for small, medium and large rooms.

Promising review: "Got this purifier for the winter months, and I wish we would have gotten this sooner. It actually works. The entire footprint of this purifier is basically a filter. It’s the largest filter I’ve seen in an air purifier this size. It clears the cooking smells out of the kitchen. I love the way it looks and the Scandi design. The air feels and smells fresher in the house since using this everyday" — Alex Teacher
$139.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A Bloom Dupray air purifier that doubles as a planter
You get the best of both worlds with this aesthetically innovative purifier, which pairs medical-grade HEPA filtration at its base with a removable planter at its top. When it comes to not-ugly air purifiers, I'm not sure there's any beating this stylish yet utterly effective option. If I ever tire of my trusty BlueAir purifier, this would be the next one on my list. Plant lovers: Run, don't walk.

It's designed to purify larger rooms (up 1,517 square feet) and you can choose between 13 fabric pre-filter colors.


Promising review: "Purchased the Dupray Air Bloom Purifier to add both the functionality of keeping the air in my house clean and the improving the interior design aesthetic. It was quick and easy to set-up with straightforward instructions.

"It helps keep the air cleaner in a quiet and calm manner. With the design and style for the house, it slots with our furniture and interior design style perfectly! We added a plant to give air purifier some flair and we have received so many compliments from visitors. I would recommend this product to anyone. Absolutely 5 stars!" — Gabriel Morales-Gagnon
$249.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or a Dupray model that's also an accent table (with storage underneath!)
If you need all the extra tabletop and storage space you can get, this Dupray option will serve you well. It sports a removable tabletop that opens to built-in storage — and excellent HEPA filtration that cleans up to 1,517 square feet.

It's available with oak or walnut tabletops and in your choice of 13 fabric pre-filter colors.

Promising review: "Great sensor functions three speeds work. Perfect and the filters are awesome." — Robert C.
$299.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An attractive tabletop Levoit purifier with 19,000 5-star ratings
For those weary of constant screens and all your appliances requiring apps to function, you may find your answer in this option: It's controlled by a simple turn of a knob, with no extra frills (besides its hard-hitting three-stage HEPA filtration, that is).

The purifier sports a colorful fabric pre-filter that enables it to blend into the background of your space. It's designed for use in smaller rooms and comes in three colors.

Promising review: "The Levoit is my second attempt at an air purifier for a small space. The first attempt was with a different brand that, initially, I liked but it started rattling within a couple of days. I returned it and got a replacement of the same model but the same problem happened. Luckily, the Levoit has become the solution.

"This model is compact and attractive. It is exceptionally quiet even in high mode. This was an important factor for me. I run it in sleep mode through the night when I’m sleeping . In the daytime, I only run it when I’m at home. I live in an Airstream and set the purifier up in the bedroom at night and in living room in daytime.

"I have two cats, allergies & asthma. Additionally, the Airstream doesn’t have a ducted, central air so there’s no filtration system other than this. The filters in the Levoit are visibly catching dust & pet dander and the inside air feels cleaner although I don’t have any measurements to offer. I was having severe sneezing attacks after moving into the Airstream and they have significantly diminished since getting the Levoit.

"The Levoit has been running flawlessly for about a month, now, and I’m happy with it. Definitely recommend it for a small space." — Yogi at the Beach
$59.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A sleek Bissell option
Reviewers give this HEPA purifier "beyond 5 stars" for its ability to thoroughly clean air without imparting obtrusive noise or an eyesore visage. Plus, its charcoal coloring is a cool departure from the white and light grays that often populate the purifier market. This Bissell style is designed for use in smaller rooms up to 496 square feet, making it a great option for bedrooms, offices and dorm rooms.

Promising review: "I receive the BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier just before a weekend away. Upon my return, I noticed my apartment smelled of mildew and dust after just a few days without fresh air. I decided to set up the purifier the minute I got home, and much to my surprise, it was so simple to start! The instructions are concise and use helpful images to show you what you need to do before turning it on - which basically consists of removing the plastic surrounding the filter. Once that’s done, you just choose a spot and plugin! We chose to set it up in our living room. I was nervous about the noise it would make as we read, work, and watch tv in that area, but it is so quiet. It’s barely audible. Actually, I had to turn it on and off a couple of times to make sure it was actually working! The BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier is sleek and modern and I appreciate the neutral grey color. It sits like a small piece of furniture that is easy to overlook, but pleasant to spot when your eye does land on it. A few hours after set up. I realized the mildew smell was completely gone and the air (combined with an AC unit) felt fresh and light. It’s common in an old apartment to actually feel the air. Humidity and dust can settle like a fog in those small spaces. With the BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier, I can hardly feel it at all. My only problem with the BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier is that now I need one more for our bedroom!" — Aricka Gannon
$86.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A whimsical penguin air purifier
This compact penguin can fit easily on a desktop, nightstand or shelf, adding some sweetness to your space while cleaning the air with HEPA filtration. It'd be an adorable addition to a guest room for grandkids (or your own room for if you're in need of a smile).

Promising review: "At first, I was skeptical about this product. It was listed at a cheaper price and didn't look at 'sophisticated' as more expensive air purifiers. My two year old daughter absolutely loves having the penguin in her room. She gets excited when I turn it on. It comforts me knowing that when I walk into her room, there is a fresh, clean atmosphere. You can actually smell the difference. The entire filter (which needs to be changed every three months) is relatively cheap at around 10ish dollars. I recommend this product to any one with small children." — Ash B.
$81.75 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A stately Coway Airmega workhorse
This premium purifier promises to remove 99.999% of particles in spaces up to 649 square feet. Its top functions as an integrated wireless charger and its fabric pre-filter is designed to be stain-resistant. For a sense of just how well this piece can accommodate the rest of your interior design, check out this reviewer photo (which is what sold me on including it in this roundup).

Promising review: "Many settings, gives a constant reading of current particulate count. Easy to use. Thrilled with it all around." — Rachel
$549 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Or a stylish sage green Coway Airmega option
This Coway model is available in an aesthetically pleasing verdant hue and can clean spaces up to 518 square feet. It's a great pick for someone wanting all the purifying power of the Coway brand without some of the extra features, like wireless charging, that make other models pricier.

Promising review: "I approached the purchase of this air purifier with initial skepticism, given the plethora of alternatives from lesser-known brands boasting similar or even greater coverage at significantly lower prices. However, upon its arrival, my reservations were quickly dispelled by the unit's impressive design. It seamlessly integrates into any room aesthetic, becoming a stylish and welcomed addition to every corner of my apartment.

"What truly impressed me further were the noise levels, which proved to be nearly inaudible on two out of the three fan settings. This feature has undoubtedly contributed to a more peaceful and undisturbed living environment. Interestingly, I discovered that others have successfully incorporated this air purifier into their smart home setups using a smart plug. Nevertheless, I've personally opted to keep it on 'Auto' mode, appreciating its real-time air quality monitoring and responsive adjustments.

"The impact on my living space has been tangible. I've noticed a marked improvement in both the air quality of my home and a reduction in my allergy symptoms since incorporating this air purifier into my daily routine. In essence, my initial skepticism has transformed into a genuine appreciation for the effectiveness and aesthetic appeal of this unit. It has undoubtedly proven to be a valuable investment in enhancing the overall atmosphere of my living space." — Amazon Customer
$189.99 at Amazon
10
Target
A Pure Enrichment kids' HEPA purifier from Target
This gummy bear-esque model will look sweet in any kids' room while filtering up to 263 square feet. It also functions as a nightlight, providing a choice between seven soothing colors. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I received the air purifier as a gift from my baby shower and I am so glad I put it on my registry because we love it. Not only does it allow my son to breathe in cleaner air but it also looks adorable in the nursery. It is also very easy to use." — McCloud7
$99.99 at Target
