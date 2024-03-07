61 Good Morning Quotes To Start The Day Right

Positive good morning quotes do two important things: They make getting out of bed easier, and remind you to keep your spirits up all day long.
Whether you are a morning person or not, we suggest you read through these all with your favorite cup of coffee in hand—the act will make for the most inspiring morning routine, indirectly drenching your day with positive thoughts and attitudes.
As the late American basketball coach John Wooden used to say: “Make each day your masterpiece.” And so, rise and shine, folks! It’s time to make today special.
- “You can only come to the morning through the shadows.” - J.R.R. Tolkien
- “I get up every morning and it’s going to be a great day. You never know when it’s going to be over, so I refuse to have a bad day.” - Paul Henderson
- “The day will be what you make it, so rise, like the sun, and burn.” - William C. Hannan
- “You are not fully dressed until you wear a smile.” - Evan Esar
- “Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, I’m not going to make it, but you laugh inside—remembering all the times you’ve felt that way.” - Charles Bukowski
- “The sun is new each day.” - Heraclitus
- “Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” - Wayne Huizenga
- “The silence in the morning holds lots of expectations and is more hopeful than the silence at night.” - Victoria Durnak
- “I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world.” - E. B. White
- “I never wake up in the morning and wonder why I am here. I wake up and wonder why I am not making here better.” - Jeffrey Fry
- “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “I wake up every morning at nine and grab for the morning paper. Then I look at the obituary page. If my name is not on it, I get up.” - Benjamin Franklin
- “With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
- “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson
- “Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have.” - Lemony Snicket
- “Great attitude is like a perfect cup of coffee–don’t start your day without it.” - Lisa Lieberman-Wang
- “It is a serious thing – just to be alive – on this fresh morning – in this broken world.” - Mary Oliver
- “Each morning when I open my eyes I say to myself: I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today.” - Groucho Marx
- “She woke up every morning with the option of being anyone she wished. How beautiful it was that she always chose herself.” - Tyler Kent White
- “Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” - Yoko Ono
- “Every morning, you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.“ - Arnold Schwarzenegger
- “One day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now.” - Paulo Coelho
- “Make each day your masterpiece.” - John Wooden
- “When one begins to turn in bed, it is time to get up.” - Arthur Wellesley
- “Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it.” - Richard Whately
- “No matter how bad things are, you can at least be happy that you woke up this morning.” - D. L. Hughley
- “Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not.” - Ursula K. Le Guin
- “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive, to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” - Marcus Aurelius
- “There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.” - Bernard Williams
- “Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” - Dalai Lama
- “I’m always thinking about creating. My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life.” - Miles Davis
- “I drink a cup of sunlight every morning to brighten myself.” - Debasish Mridha
- “Be willing to be a beginner every single morning.” - Meister Eckhart
- “Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” - Maria Robinson
- “Gloom and darkness are temporary. Joy comes in the morning.” - Sunday Adelaja
- “I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.” - J. B. Priestley
- “Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow.” - Robert Kiyosaki
- “Get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted. Everything is phenomenal; everything is incredible; never treat life casually. To be spiritual is to be amazed.” - Abraham Joshua Heschel
- “For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.” - Steve Jobs
- “Do not shorten the morning by getting up late; look upon it as the quintessence of life, as to a certain extent sacred.” - Arthur Schopenhauer
- “An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.” - Henry David Thoreau
- “One key to success is to have lunch at the time of day most people have breakfast.” - Robert Brault
- “When I wake up in the morning, I feel like a billionaire without paying taxes.” - Ernie Banks
- “Your first ritual that you do during the day is the highest leveraged ritual, by far, because it has the effect of setting your mind, and setting the context, for the rest of your day.” - Eben Pagan
- “The brain is a wonderful organ; it starts working the moment you get up in the morning and does not stop until you get into the office.” - Robert Frost
- “Formula for success: rise early, work hard, strike oil.” - J. Paul Getty
- “Mornings are so precious because it’s when I’m most productive. For me, thirty minutes at 5:30 am is equivalent to at least an hour at 3:00 pm.” - Whitney Johnson
- “Every morning starts a new page in your story. Make it a great one today.” - Doe Zantamata
- “In these times you have to be an optimist to open your eyes when you awake in the morning.” - Carl Sandburg
- “The sun has not caught me in bed in fifty years.” - Thomas Jefferson
- “Cultivate the habit of early rising. It is unwise to keep the head long on a level with the feet.” - Henry David Thoreau
- “I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.” - Larry King
- “Do and act on what you believe to be right, and you’ll wake up the next morning feeling good about yourself.” - Janet Reno
- “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.” - Kurt Vonnegut
- “When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” - John Lennon
- “In the morning, instead of saying to yourself, ‘I got to wake up’ say ‘I get to wake up!’” - Erykah Badu
- “The biggest task in the morning is to try to keep my headspace from being invaded by the outside world.” - Austin Kleon
- “Front-loading my day (getting a whole bunch done in the morning) is my productivity secret.” - Celeste Headlee
- “Remember. Every day, some ordinary person does something extraordinary. Today, it’s your turn.” - Lou Holtz
- “What you do today can improve all your tomorrows.” - Ralph Marston
- “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.” - Muhammad Ali