The Notable Netflix Movie: “Disney’s Christopher Robin” joins the service on March 5. Netflix adds quite a few movies this week, but “Christopher Robin” stands out because it debuted in theaters last August. Plus, who doesn’t have at least some childhood love for Winnie-the-Pooh? You can read a description of the movie and watch the trailer below.

The Others: “Doubt,” “Blue Jasmine” and “The Jane Austen Book Club” also stand out as new additions. But perhaps the true must-watch this week is actually “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams.” It appears that Netflix already has “Spy Kids 4D” but not “3D” or the original. So you won’t be able to binge the entire oeuvre of Robert Rodriguez’s cinematic masterpiece of a series.

A few Originals debut on March 8, including “Juanita,” “Lady J” and “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” That last one has a very distinctive name, if nothing else.