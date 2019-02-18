The Notable Netflix Movie: “Paddleton” debuts on Feb. 22. Mark Duplass and Ray Romano star in this bromance cancer drama. You can read more about it and watch the trailer below.

The Others: “The Drug King” debuts on Feb. 21. “Firebrand,” “Paris is Us” and “The Photographer of Mauthausen” all debut on Feb. 22, along with “Paddleton.” All of these others are foreign movies.

Netflix has put some promotional effort behind “Paris is Us,” which is about a 20-something Parisian who escapes a near-death experience. Based on the trailer and marketing materials, this appears to be a romantic movie shot like a thriller, to give the sense that the world will end any day, so lives must be lived to the fullest.

And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Netflix "Paddleton" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week “Paddleton” | Feb. 22

Patrick Wymore "Paddleton" on Netflix.

Premise: Two neighbors of different ages become friends, but then develop a much deeper relationship when the younger of the two gets terminal cancer. The duo travels the country together, trying to have a fun time, while one of them slowly dies.

Is it good? The critics have unanimously praised this so far. “Paddleton” has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 on Metacritic. Both sites only feature a handful of critic reviews so far, though. A consistent point of praise has been Romano’s acting work as the older friend. This marks the second time in just a few years that Romano has gotten plaudits for his role in a small comedic drama, following his part in 2017 movie “The Big Sick.”

Heads up: Though I have yet to see this, I’m typically a fan of Mark Duplass, who co-wrote and stars in this. He has a knack for narrative emotional weight in stories with small, slice-of-life premises. If that sounds like your thing, then give this a shot.

Trailer: