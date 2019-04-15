Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (April 15-21)

The Notable Netflix Movie: “Someone Great” joins the service on April 19. The cast includes Gina Rodriguez in the main role, as well as Lakeith Stanfield, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. You can read a description of this Netflix Original movie and watch the trailer below.
The Others: Netflix has a couple of other Originals debuting on April 19 ― both are foreign films. “A Fortunate Man” follows an engineer striving for success in Copenhagen. In “Music Teacher,” a, well, music teacher in a small town goes through an emotional journey when a former pupil returns as the Bollywood star the teacher always dreamed of becoming.
The non-Original movies “The New Romantic” and “I, Daniel Blake” also join the service this week.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Someone Great” | April 19
Premise: A woman exiting her twenties (Gina Rodriguez) decides to have one last New York City adventure before moving to San Francisco for a dream job in music journalism. Her boyfriend (Lakeith Stanfield) of nearly a decade breaks up with her instead of agreeing to a long-distance relationship, so the young woman leans on her two best friends (DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow) for emotional support.
Sum-Up: This has a stacked cast of respected young actors. Beyond the four lead roles, cameos include Jaboukie Young-White, Questlove and Alex Moffat from “Saturday Night Live.”
Heads-Up: Reviews aren’t out yet. The trailer makes this look pretty forgettable, but perhaps this will be better than that. Since this has an NYC setting and focuses on a music journalist, I thought this was going to involve the LCD Soundsystem song “Someone Great,” but it appears to have nothing to do with that famous New York band. Disappointing!
Trailer:
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week:
April 15
-
“The New Romantic”
April 19
-
“A Fortunate Man” (Netflix Film)
-
“I, Daniel Blake”
-
“Music Teacher” (Netflix Film)
-
“Someone Great” (Netflix Film)