Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (April 15-21)

The Others: Netflix has a couple of other Originals debuting on April 19 ― both are foreign films. “A Fortunate Man” follows an engineer striving for success in Copenhagen. In “Music Teacher,” a, well, music teacher in a small town goes through an emotional journey when a former pupil returns as the Bollywood star the teacher always dreamed of becoming.

The non-Original movies “The New Romantic” and “I, Daniel Blake” also join the service this week.

