The Others: Netflix debuts another quasi-big Original with “The Silence,” which arrives on April 10. The cast includes Stanley Tucci and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” co-stars Miranda Otto and Kiernan Shipka. The plot shares strong similarities with “A Quiet Place,” in that the characters need to remain absolutely quiet or mysterious monsters will attack and one of the child characters has lost her hearing. Basically, this movie just seems like a knock-off version of “A Quiet Place.”

Netflix adds a couple of Original foreign films with “A Land Imagined” and “Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” Finally, the 2017 indie movie “Band Aid” also joins the service.

