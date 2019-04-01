The Others: Netflix has one other Original with “Suzzanna: Buried Alive,” an Indonesian horror movie.

Netflix also adds dozens of non-Originals ― including “All the President’s Men” and “Pineapple Express” ― on the first of the month. You can see the full list below.

And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.