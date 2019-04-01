The Notable Netflix Movie: “Unicorn Store” joins the service on April 5. The cast includes Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. Larson also directed and produced the project. You can read a description of the movie, a Netflix Original, and watch the trailer below.
The Others: Netflix has one other Original with “Suzzanna: Buried Alive,” an Indonesian horror movie.
Netflix also adds dozens of non-Originals ― including “All the President’s Men” and “Pineapple Express” ― on the first of the month. You can see the full list below.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Unicorn Store” | April 5
Premise: After failing in art school, a young woman (Brie Larson) moves back in with her parents. She fears her life has become irreparably stagnant while moping around Los Angeles and working a temp job. Through a bizarre invitation, the protagonist learns of a store that claims to be magical. When she visits the store, the salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) offers to sell her whatever she wants most. So the protagonist decides to purchase a unicorn. Before the store will sell her the mythical beast, though, she needs to readjust her life to become worthy of the purchase.
Sum-Up: Reviews have been kind of all over the place. The movie has a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 46 on Metacritic. According to these sites, the movie has an intense earnestness and definitely falls in the category of twee. Saccharine, heavy-handed storylines certainly aren’t for everyone, but at least this movie takes a few strange swings.
Heads-Up: The movie only runs 1 hour, 32 minutes. Even though Brie Larson’s directorial debut is pretty shaky, the time commitment to check this out is minimal.
Trailer:
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
April 1
- “Across The Line”
- “All the President’s Men”
- “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)
- “Deliverance”
- “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”
- “Evolution”
- “Freddy vs. Jason”
- “Friday the 13th” (2009)
- “I Am Legend”
- “Lakeview Terrace”
- “Monster House”
- “Obsessed”
- “Penelope”
- “Pineapple Express”
- “P.S. I Love You”
- “Snatch”
- “Spy Kids”
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”
- “The Bone Collector”
- “The Fifth Element”
- “The Golden Compass”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”
- “Valkyrie”
April 3
- “Suzzanna: Buried Alive” (Netflix Film)
April 5
- “In The Shadows”
- “Unicorn Store” (Netflix Film)