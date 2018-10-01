Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

You have a ton of movies to choose from this week on Netflix.

The start of the month alone, Oct. 1, includes the debut of over two dozen movies, many of which deserve your time.

“The Shining” ― which Stanley Kubrick directed and stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall ― joins on that day. You can read more about that below as well as watch the trailer.

A few other notable movies joining on Oct. 1 include “Black Dynamite,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Empire Records,” “Mystic River,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “V for Vendetta.” A few crowd-pleasers like the Adam Sandler-led “Anger Management” and “Billy Madison” as well as the first two “Blade” movies also join.

Netflix has a notable Original join on Oct. 5 with “Private Life.” Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn star as a couple struggling through the in vitro fertilization process.

"The Shining" Netflix adds "The Shining" on Oct. 1.

"The Shining" Watch "The Shining" kick off this spooky October.

Premise: A man brings his family to a possibly haunted hotel so they can take care of the property while it’s closed during the winter. Despite warning signs that no good will come of this job, the family decides to power through ― possibly hoping it will bring them closer together. The man also thinks he’ll get solid writing done while isolated in this remote hotel, but that doesn’t happen. As the family members slowly lose their minds, increasingly terrible and terrifying events take place.

Is it good? Yes. Obviously. “The Shining” is up in the pantheon of all-time greatest movies. Especially since Netflix added the movie just in time for Halloween, this should be an obvious watch.

If you need a recap for some of the praise heaped on this movie over the years: Legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick masterfully directed this, juxtaposing beautiful shots with a narrative pacing that horror movies still try to emulate to this day. The scares don’t just spook, they existentially gnaw on your soul. Fun Halloween material!

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Oct. 1

“Angel Eyes”

“Anger Management”

“Billy Madison”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Empire Records”

“Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain”

“Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny”

“Must Love Dogs”

“My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship”

“Mystic River”

“New York Minute”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Pay It Forward”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Rumble in the Bronx”

“She’s Out of My League”

“Sommersby”

“The Dead Pool”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Green Mile”

“The Lake House”

“The NeverEnding Story”

“The Shining”

“V for Vendetta”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Oct. 2

“Monty Python: The Meaning of Life”

“Monty Python’s Life of Brian”

Oct. 3

“Truth or Dare” (2017)

Oct. 4

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley”

Oct. 5