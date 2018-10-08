Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds four good Original movies this week.

“22 July” debuts on Oct. 10. Paul Greengrass directed this movie about the infamous 2011 Norwegian terrorist attacks. He previously directed movies based on tragic events such as “Captain Phillips” and “United 93.” The movie has earned mostly positive reviews so far. You can read more about that and watch the trailer below.

Three more Original movies that have garnered critical praise join on Oct. 12:

“The Kindergarten Teacher” focuses on a teacher who becomes obsessed, potentially overly so, with the artistic talents of a student in her class. Maggie Gyllenhaal stars as the kindergarten teacher.

“Apostle” takes place in the early 1900s and revolves around a religious cult. This cult captures a woman and tries to ransom her, spurring her brother to try to exact revenge. Dan Stevens plays the brother.

The long-named “Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil” takes place in the 1800s. This foreign film tells the story of an evil blacksmith who hides in the woods until a young girl sneaks into his home.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“22 July” | Oct. 10

Premise: A depiction of the real-life terrorist attacks that took the lives of 77 people in Norway on July 22, 2011. A lone terrorist set off a car bomb and then travelled to a secluded island to gun down whoever he found there.

Trauma becomes the main focus here. After recreating the attacks, the movie pivots to tell the stories of survivors, examining how this tragedy affected their lives.

Is it good? Yes and no. Most critics have reviewed the movie favorably, especially Americans. But detractors have pointed out how insensitive this movie can be to actual Norwegians who still have more fresh psychological wounds. As examples ― the emotional moments often feel overwrought, while the killer almost gets a horror movie portrayal.

“That a drop from John Williams’ ‘Jaws’ score wouldn’t be out of place on this film’s soundtrack goes to show how tactlessly Greengrass milks tragedy for titillation,” wrote Derek Smith for Slant.

Still, the movie has many merits. The writing has much to say about the devastation that afflicted the community, even beyond the loss of lives. These inhuman terrorist attacks change and warp us. “22 July” will help you examine how.

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Oct. 10

