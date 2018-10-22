Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix has a few well-reviewed foreign films joining the service this week.

The musical “Been So Long” features Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene as two people falling in love despite tough circumstances in Camden, London. As the highlight for this week, you can watch the trailer and read more about the movie below.

The Russian movie “Dovlatov” focuses on the famed writer Sergei Dovlatov. The movie also examines the rising conservatism of Russia ― and particularly Russian media ― during the early 1970s.

“Jefe” comes from Spain and has had the shakiest critical response of the three. According to multiple reviews, this comedy is good enough to consider, but probably won’t ultimately earn your time.

Netflix "Been So Long" on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Been So Long” | Oct. 26

Premise: A single mother is deeply skeptical of love, but a good friend convinces her to go out and keep looking. The mother finds someone she makes a connection with, but the man has troubling baggage. Through the music of their neighborhood in London, the two explore the trials and tribulations of their budding relationship.

Is it good? Definitely good, but your enjoyment depends on how much the phrase “low-budget musical” appeals to you. Personally, I can barely sit through any sort of musical, so one that lacks a spectacular set or other theatrical eye candy makes it a tough watch.

Still, the director does a great job creating the most of her options. Nuanced light and color choices make this a visually beautiful movie. The acting work by the leads also shines. The emotional investment you’ll have in the “will they/won’t they” question should carry you through to the end.

Trailer: