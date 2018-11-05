Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix has one of its most important movie rollouts of 2018 this week.

“Outlaw King” debuts Friday. This Netflix Original historical drama stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a Scottish warrior who attempted to unite the country against England. It features many battle scenes involving swords and shields, which may satiate your desire for new “Game of Thrones” episodes since that show hasn’t been on all year. Given the marketing rollout, Netflix clearly hopes this becomes a massive hit ― and it might. You can read more about the movie below.

“Into the Forest” joins Wednesday. This movie debuted in 2015 and focuses on an apocalyptic scenario in the United States. Ellen Page and Evan Rachel Wood star as sisters struggling to survive.

“The Sea of Trees” joins Thursday. Matthew McConaughey stars in this 2015 film about a teacher who goes on a mysterious journey of self-discovery. The movie earned nearly universally terrible reviews at the time.