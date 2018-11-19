Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

“The Christmas Chronicles” stands out this week and joins on Nov. 22. Kurt Russell stars as a Santa Claus who essentially has to escape from Chicago to save Christmas. It’s exactly like his movie “Escape From New York” ― except that this is a kids movie and it’s actually in no way like that movie except for the escape part. Spoiler alert: I saw Santa alive and well at the recent Chicago Christmas parade, so I think this movie has a happy ending. You can read more about the movie below.

Netflix has a couple other minor Originals, “Sabrina” and “The Tribe.” The former is a horror movie. October has ended; why does Netflix still insist on spooking me with all these scary movies? I looked at one picture from “Sabrina” and became too frightened to learn anything more about it. For what it’s worth, “The Tribe” is about a man who loses his memory but then finds happiness in his mother’s dance group.

If you want a “great” Netflix Original to watch, you should just go with last week’s recommendation ― the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

A couple of non-Netflix Originals also join ― the popular documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and the very long-titled “My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever.”