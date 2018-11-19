Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix has a new Christmas movie worth checking out.
“The Christmas Chronicles” stands out this week and joins on Nov. 22. Kurt Russell stars as a Santa Claus who essentially has to escape from Chicago to save Christmas. It’s exactly like his movie “Escape From New York” ― except that this is a kids movie and it’s actually in no way like that movie except for the escape part. Spoiler alert: I saw Santa alive and well at the recent Chicago Christmas parade, so I think this movie has a happy ending. You can read more about the movie below.
Netflix has a couple other minor Originals, “Sabrina” and “The Tribe.” The former is a horror movie. October has ended; why does Netflix still insist on spooking me with all these scary movies? I looked at one picture from “Sabrina” and became too frightened to learn anything more about it. For what it’s worth, “The Tribe” is about a man who loses his memory but then finds happiness in his mother’s dance group.
If you want a “great” Netflix Original to watch, you should just go with last week’s recommendation ― the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
A couple of non-Netflix Originals also join ― the popular documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and the very long-titled “My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever.”
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“The Christmas Chronicles” | Nov. 22
Premise: Two kids try to capture Santa Claus on camera and... succeed. They even sneak into Santa’s sleigh, ultimately causing the man in red to crash into Chicago. Instead of anger, Santa enlists these kids to help him fix the sleigh and get Christmas back on track.
Is it good? For what it is ― a Christmas family movie ― yes. Kurt Russell has earned some strong reviews for the Santa Claus role. He looks like he’s having fun in that big red suit and plays the part with much more charisma than the Santa role often gets.
Trailer:
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
Nov. 20
- “Sabrina” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 21
- “The Tribe” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 22
- “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”
- “The Christmas Chronicles” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 25
- “My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever”