Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix has a couple more Christmas movies this week.

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” debuts on Nov. 30, as do all of the new movies on Netflix this week. A clear attempt to cash in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buzz, this feel-good romantic story will likely impress few, but satisfy many. Even if it’s not very “good,” the “A Christmas Prince” series has cultivated an eager audience (the new trailer already has over 1.3 million views). I imagine this follow-up won’t disappoint that crowd. You can read more about the movie below.

Beyond that, Netflix has a few foreign movies, with the animated “Angela’s Christmas” as the other Christmas movie to consider watching. This focuses on a young Irish girl who steals a blanket-less baby Jesus from a local nativity scene. The theft isn’t malicious ― she has a goal of bringing the statue home to warm the “baby” by the fire. Definitely one of the more overtly religious movies I’ve seen Netflix add, but I suppose it’s in season.

And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Netflix "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix. The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” | Nov. 30

Netflix "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" on Netflix.

Premise: An American blogger will soon do the unimaginable: marry into royalty and become the queen of an overseas country. But she starts having doubts when the kingdom requires more wedding planning than expected. And even worse, she might have to give up her blog. Becoming queen means sacrificing a large part of her own personality, and that’s a tradeoff this blogger is not quite ready for.

Is it good? Well, yes and no. I don’t have a screener and reviews aren’t out, so I can only judge by the trailer and the first movie in this series. The original had an incredibly silly vibe with lackluster acting, writing and directing performances ― but that was OK. In this Hallmark Channel-esque Christmas romance genre, you’re probably just looking for a feel-good movie to experience that holiday spirit. This is definitely that. The new trailer has plenty of eye-roll moments, but I imagine it’ll do just fine for those looking for pleasant Christmas content and nothing more.

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week (through November).

Nov. 30