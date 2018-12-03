Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: With “Mowgli,” Netflix is putting yet another adaptation of “The Jungle Book” into your life. This version focuses on ― you guessed it ― Mowgli, a boy who tries to become a part of human society after being raised by jungle animals. Neither the jungle nor the human communities feel quite right to him. And so, the boy may never belong in this world, but he might be able to unite two species at odds.

Is it good? This had originally been a big-budget Warner Bros. production. Netflix gobbled it up after a mountain of production problems occurred. “Mowgli” also has the unfortunate status of being the second expensive adaptation of “The Jungle Book” to debut in recent years ― Disney’s “The Jungle Book” was a critical and theatrical smash hit in 2016. Still, this has impressive special effects and an A-list cast. Reviews have been a bit underwhelming, but you might as well consider the movie over the holidays if you have some extra time.

Trailer: