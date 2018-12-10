Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

“Roma” joins the streaming service on Dec. 14. Alfonso Cuarón directed this memoir-like movie about middle-class, Mexico City life in the 1970s. This has become Netflix’s first legitimate attempt to win the most prestigious categories of the Academy Awards ― and it has a real shot.

Netflix seems to have cleared its schedule to promote the hell out of “Roma.” No other Netflix Original movies debut this week. The company rarely adds just one original in a week, so Netflix must really want you to watch “Roma.”

The non-original movies that Netflix does add don’t stand out. You can read the full list below for yourself.

