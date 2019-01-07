Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix this week adds a blockbuster from last year that deserves a second chance.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” joins the service on Jan. 9. This has quite a few stars, including Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role. Two of the best television writers of the moment ― Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve,” “Fleabag”) ― also have major acting roles in this film, further solidifying them as two of our best pop culture luminaries. The film is directed by Ron Howard. You can read more about the movie below.

In a confusing move, Netflix adds a different movie called “Solo” this week as well. This “Solo” is a Netflix Original. Its addition has to be a shrewd move by the company to intentionally confuse viewers into accidentally checking it out, right? The film focuses on a surfer who falls off a cliff and fights for survival while reminiscing about the past.

Netflix adds one more movie this week, another original. “The Last Laugh” stars Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss. In it, an aging talent manager convinces a former client to go on one more comedy tour.

Disney "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” | Jan. 9

Disney "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Premise: An origin story of sorts for Han Solo. In it, he teams up with Chewbacca and a team of smugglers in the hopes of pulling off a grand heist. In preparations for the operation, he also acquires what will become the ship he is synonymous with ― The Millennium Falcon ― from Lando Calrissian.

Is it good? A conventional wisdom emerged in 2018 that this is a total failure of a movie. Given a large budget, the movie lost a “huge” amount of money for Disney, despite a nearly $400 million global box office haul. Since most critics weren’t enamored with it, the monetary flop gave the film an unshakeable scent of death. But now many months removed from the debut, its merits can hopefully be appreciated again. To quantify the disconnect, the movie earned a fairly respectable 62 on Metacritic and a 70 on Rotten Tomatoes. Far from a terrible movie, “Solo” (not the Netflix Original) is fun enough to deserve at least some consideration.

Heads up: The worst part about this movie is that it competes with itself, trying to be two different things. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, two directors with comedy backgrounds, were at the helm at the start, casting comedic and critical darlings in the lead roles. Then Disney fired them and brought in a “safe” steward with director Ron Howard. The end product is neither impressively funny or conventionally well-crafted.

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Jan. 9

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Jan. 11