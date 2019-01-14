Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds one of Denzel Washington’s best movies this week.

“American Gangster” joins the service on Jan. 16. Along with Washington, this has a strong supporting cast that includes Josh Brolin, Russell Crowe, Idris Elba, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Ridley Scott directed the movie. You can read more about “American Gangster” and watch the trailer below.

Netflix has quite a few Originals this week as well.

The amusingly named “Revenger” is a martial arts movie about a detective who must avenge the murder of his family, so he travels to an island for death row inmates and fights the inhabitants. I haven’t seen the movie, but I hope this revenger gets the revengest revenge.

“Close” looks like it could be for fans of the 2018 show “Bodyguard.” This stars Noomi Rapace as a counterterrorist expert who must protect a young heiress. The situation gets violent when the expert has to thwart an attempted kidnapping.

“GIRL” centers around a teenager who transitions from her assigned male gender while trying to become a ballerina.

“IO” is a doomsday movie. Netflix has a terrible reputation when it comes to doomsday movies, so this probably won’t be worth your time. But for the curious, this focuses on a scientist who must decide whether to help make Earth habitable again after a cataclysmic event, or go on a space shuttle to a new life.

“Soni” takes place in Delhi, India, telling the story of a policewoman’s career. She keeps having professional setbacks as she attempts to stop violent crimes against women.

If you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.