Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix is adding quite a few quality movies over the next few days.

The recently Oscar-nominated “The Incredibles 2” hits the service Wednesday (you can read more about that below). “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” another recent Disney blockbuster, joins the day before.

Then on Friday, Netflix gets 18 new movies, including “Jaws,” “Personal Shopper,” “Pretty in Pink” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” The three main “American Pie” movies also become available to stream, so there’s that.

Netflix has one major Original movie coming out this week: “Velvet Buzzsaw.” This satire stars Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich and Toni Collette as figures in the Los Angeles art world. As a fan of dark comedies, Gyllenhaal and stories that make fun of the ultra-rich, I am excited for this.

Claudette Barius/Netflix "Velvet Buzzsaw" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2” | Jan. 30

Disney-Pixar "The Incredibles 2" on Netflix.

Premise: A family of superheroes tries to stick together while fighting evil. As the mom’s stardom rises, the rest of the family has to reckon with their own lack of fame, along with missing having her around.

Is it good? This movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature and has a credible chance at winning (although “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has the best odds). It also has a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 on Metacritic. If you have loved Pixar movies in the past, this continues in that lineage of tone and quality.

Heads Up: Disney had to issue a warning that this movie might cause those with epilepsy to have a seizure. The movie has many flashing lights and colors that even those without epilepsy may find overwhelming.

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Jan. 29

“Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Jan. 30

“Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2”

Feb. 1

“About a Boy”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Wedding”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Billy Elliot”

“Dear Ex” (Netflix Film)

“Final Destination”

“Hairspray”

“Hostel”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Personal Shopper”

“Pretty in Pink”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Velvet Buzzsaw” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 3