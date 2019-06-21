Amazon Trolls Netflix Over Catholic Group's Call To Cancel 'Good Omens'

Amazon and acclaimed author Neil Gaiman poked fun at a Catholic organization after it called for the cancelation of their new show “Good Omens” ― but mistakenly addressed the demand to rival streaming service Netflix.

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property’s protest on its Return to Order website against the fantasy comedy-drama has garnered more than 20,000 signatures. The Amazon series, based on the bestselling 1990 book that Gaiman wrote with the late Terry Pratchett, features the antics of an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) on Earth before the apocalypse.

The group complained the series’ character of God is voiced by a woman (Frances McDormand) and said the “blasphemous” show was “another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable.”

Amazon made light of the gripe on Twitter:

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

“Stranger Things” is, of course, released on Netflix.

Gaiman, the showrunner of “Good Omens,” hit back:

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

The petition was later amended to correctly address Amazon. A note blamed the goof on Return to Order staff. “We regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete,” it read.

Gaiman earlier this month shut down a Twitter troll who accused him of “forced diversity” in the series because Adam and Eve are black:

You know, it's when people who proclaim themselves as "white supremacists" turn off Good Omens after the first few minutes, and then come on Twitter to tell me off, that I think sometimes a negative review is a marvelous and heartwarming thing. https://t.co/AwX3oclXaZ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 2, 2019

Check out the trailer for “Good Omens” here: