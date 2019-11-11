'Good Place' Star Manny Jacinto Is Engaged … And, No, It's Not To Janet

It seems like actor Manny Jacinto is in a pretty good place in his life right now.

Jacinto, who plays the loveably dim embodiment of Florida Man on the NBC sitcom “The Good Place,” confirmed during a panel at Vulture Festival 2019 Saturday that he is engaged, Vulture reported.

And no, it’s not to a Siri-like robot/genie named Janet (D’Arcy Carden) or a British socialite with a penchant for name-dropping like Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil). It’s to his girlfriend, fellow actor Dianne Doan.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Dianne Doan and Manny Jacinto attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in January.

During his panel, alongside co-stars Carden and Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn), Jacinto shared how the show inspired him to propose.

“I was toying when to pop the question for a long time,” Jacinto, 32, told the audience. “I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there’s a sentence that Jason says to Chidi (William Jackson Harper) about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.”

Jacinto also shared how he proposed.

“I took her to places that really meant a lot to us,” Jacinto said. “Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class. I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us. At every location I had her close her eyes, I’d hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes. I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed.”

Sounds like he forking nailed it.

Here’s just hoping that Jacinto’s wedding will be brimming with Jacksonville Jaguar memorabilia, Ariana Grande jams, a few Pikachu balloons and a ceremony that looks a bit like this:

… But not this: