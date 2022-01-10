Good Samaritan Fatally Struck On NYC Subway Tracks Aiding Assault Victim

A good Samaritan was fatally struck by a train in a Bronx subway station after jumping onto the tracks to help an assault victim, according to New York police officials.

Police are now seeking the public’s help locating the suspected gang members who attacked the victim at the Fordham Road Station, triggering the tragedy.

Advertisement

The good Samaritan, who police have not yet identified, was 36. He was killed early New Year’s Day. The train did not strike the assault victim, police said. The assault victim was treated for a broken arm at a local hospital and released.

Several individuals had approached the 38-year-old victim in the station, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

They “displayed a knife and began assaulting him,” and at some point, he tumbled onto the tracks, police said.

The good Samaritan jumped down from the platform to help but was “subsequently struck by the oncoming train, causing his death,” police said.

Advertisement

The NYPD has released photos of the suspects.