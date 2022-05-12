Police in Florida posted a video online Wednesday showing a group of good Samaritans running into traffic to prevent an imminent accident.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, a woman suffered a medical episode while driving last week. Her coworker, who was in a nearby car, saw her slump over the wheel and quickly ran from her vehicle to try and stop the moving car.

Onlookers in other vehicles realized something was wrong and rushed to join the effort, ultimately managing to stop the car and break open a window with a dumbbell. They pushed the car into a parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention to the driver until help arrived.

Police said they were sharing the video “in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life.”

“They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued,” police said.

In an update to the post several hours later, police said they had found some of the good Samaritans and were working to bring them all together.

