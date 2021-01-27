Pick Up Some 'Good Vibrations' From A Cover So Good It Made Brian Wilson SMiLE

A Beach Boys classic received a makeover for the pandemic era as musicians from around the world contributed to a remote version of the 1966 hit, “Good Vibrations.”

The cover features lead vocals from singer Minhee Jones, who plays keyboards, and Jesse Hernandez, who contributes with his cello:

Some 30 people were involved in making the song come to life, all working remotely as part of the Social Distance Sessions, a project that’s also delivered quarantine covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

The new take on the classic tune even caught the attention of Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, who shared it with his fans online:

Watch this amazing video from Social Distance Settings of "Good Vibrations" featuring Minhee Jones and Jesse Hernandez, and musicians around the world. Their goal for this performance is to make everyone SMiLE. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/QwmGbLWGQS — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 26, 2021

“Good Vibrations” was part of the abandoned “SMiLE” project that was supposed to be the followup to the band’s 1966 masterpiece, “Pet Sounds.” The tune was released as a single and then on 1967′s “Smiley Smile” album.

Wilson ultimately completed “SMiLE” as a solo project in 2004, nearly 40 years after he started it.