15 Waterproof Sex Toys So Good, Your Bathroom Might Need Soundproof Walls

Amazing vibrators, cock rings and more toys that'll leave you satisfied in the shower or tub.
By Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

After a long day, you’re looking forward to one activity. If the thought of getting off in the shower or tub is exciting you, look no further because there are so many waterproof toys that’ll leave you coming back for more. From oral stimulators to vibrating rubber ducks, these gems will leave you feeling so good in more ways than one.

1
A triple function rabbit vibe
Lovehoney
You'll be hopping for joy, because this toy comes with anal beads, clitoral stimulating "ears" and a shaft that rotates.

Get it from Lovehoney for $49.99.
2
A dual-stimulating vibe
Amazon
With dual tips, 10 different settings and up to two hours of play, you'll probably take the longest shower ever.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3
An I Rub My Duckie
Babeland
This little cutie will fit the bill if you're looking for a sex toy that's discreet, waterproof and easy to use: It's a seven-speed vibe that'll upgrade your time in the tub.

Get it from Babeland for $37.99.
4
A vibrating silicone starfish
Cute Little Fuckers
Designed for folks of all body types, this cute creature comes with five modes and five vibration speeds, plus it's waterproof!

Cute Little Fuckers is queer-owned and makes a whole line of waterproof, cute and inclusive toys!

Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $79.
5
A stretchy vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Put a ring on it and enjoy 12 thrilling speeds solo or with your partner. It also comes with a textured attachment for additional stimulation.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6
A slim G-spot vibrator
Lovehoney
Reviewers say this gem delivers squirting orgasms and is perfect for solo play in the shower. Just twist the bottom to move between vibration speeds.

Get it from Lovehoney for $19.99 (available in four colors).
7
A sleek masturbator
Bellesa Boutique
This toy is designed to feel like skin, thanks to its replaceable lining and ah-mazing suction sensation.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $39 (available in two colors).
8
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $40.
9
A classic bullet vibe
Hart's Desires
A flared base makes this toy great for anal or vaginal play. Plus you can use it in the shower, thanks to its waterproof design.

Hart's Desires is a small business based in Washington, D.C. that sells lingerie and sensual toys.

Get it from Hart's Desires for $59.99.
10
A pocket-sized oral sex stimulator
Lovehoney
Ten tiny silicone "tongues" will get to work on your clit while you enjoy some self-care time.

Get it from Lovehoney for $49.99.
11
A Sweet Vibrations Pixie
Amazon
This compact clitoral massager has flexible arms that'll hit the spot when you're at home or on the go.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
12
The BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
Bellesa
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it on the go.

Get it for $69 (ships in two to three weeks).
13
A vibrating strapless strap-on
Adam & Eve
You and your partner will enjoy this vibrating toy that can be used for backdoor play and clitoral stimulation.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $79.95.
14
And a sensational stimulator
Amazon
This two-in-one toy delivers vibrations and suction sensations, so you'll be satisfied after solo play.

Get it from Amazon from $49.98 (available in two colors).

15
A wearable textured vibe
Adam & Eve
With a textured tip and vibrating sensations, you'll want to give your partner (or yourself) the finger.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $24.95.
