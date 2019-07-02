HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Want to resurrect a dull resume? Knowing how to navigate a company’s massive amounts of data can help.

So in addition to (finally) learning Excel once and for all and putting on your creative cap through an Adobe Creative Cloud Master Class, you can try your hand at learning another useful skill: data mastery.

If you’re not data-savvy but want to try your hand at a different skill set, you may want to try one of these training guides. Take a look below at our guide to mastering large amounts of data. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

Google Analytics is one of the most powerful tools that companies use to drive traffic to their sites and when creating and editing digital marketing plans. Passing the certification exam isn’t easy, but this class will give you all the preparation you need with just two days of instruction.

High-definition lectures will make you feel like you’re in a classroom. You’ll become proficient in the world’s premier analytics tool and get prepared for the test with a detailed overview and tips on how to ace it the first time. Get it today for just $19.99, or 90% off the $199.99 list price.

If you want to move beyond Google Analytics, lifetime access to this package of more than 400 courses will help you get there. Unraveling the patterns and trends in big data is key to any company’s marketing strategy.

This bundle covers major data storage platforms like Oracle, plus newer analytics tools like Hadoop and Cloud. You can earn certificates for completing training in SAS, R. Oracle, and other databases. If you want a solid overview of all things data-oriented, this is the bundle for you. Get it today for just $29, 90% off the $299 MSRP.

Tableau knowledge will be the icing on your resume’s cake. It is one of the most powerful, secure and flexible data platforms, and you’ll gain mastery of its fine points with these five classes.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Tableau’s visualization tools make it an invaluable program. You’ll learn how to take data sets and manipulate them into charts, graphs and population pyramids. Display a company’s data on a deeper level with interactive dashboards and story points, then learn how to turn all of the data into information your company can use. Get this bundle today for just $19, or 96% off the $623.96 that the courses would cost separately.

