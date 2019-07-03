For many Americans, the Fourth of July is about barbecues and baseball.

Google on Wednesday served up a Doodle game that’s both ― and we can’t stop playing.

Food items such as steaks, hamburgers and celery sticks are controlled by you and step up to the plate against a team of peanuts.

The pitcher throws an assortment of pitches that may well drive you nuts. You attempt to hit the ball by pressing on the bat icon over home plate. Remember, three strikes and you’re out. Only this game counts three strikes for the entire half-inning.

We’re pretty sure the peanut pitcher is doctoring the ball, but we’re too addicted to do anything about it.

Click here and take your cuts.

Ready to step up to the plate? 🍽



Celebrate the 4th of July a little early with today's interactive backyard BBQ ballgame! ⚾ 🥜🌭🍿



Take a swing at it! #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/G6LzIKfDs9 pic.twitter.com/GYbDvHdUou — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 3, 2019