13 Tweets That Will Hit Home If You Google Your Health Symptoms

Funny how a minor stomach ache turns into a deadly illness in just one click of a search button, isn’t it?
Many people turn to the internet to self-diagnose themselves when something feels off ― despite experts’ countless warnings to be wary when doing so. That curiosity then leads to a rabbit hole of different health conditions that could possibly be at play. The end result? Total panic.
You’re not alone in this (bad) habit; Twitter has your back. We rounded up just a few funny tweets that capture the anxiety-provoking reality of looking up your symptoms online. Check them out below. (And seriously, if you’re experiencing any health symptoms, please see a doctor. Health information online is useful, but it’s not a real diagnosis.)
An added, very important note: Of course humor can be a valid way to cope with anxiety-related issues. But if you’re excessively worrying about your health ― especially if you’ve seen your doctor and you’ve been tested or cleared of any issues ― it might be worth speaking to a mental health professional.
This is especially vital if it’s ongoing and affecting your day-to-day life, including causing trouble sleeping, feelings of panic, concentration problems and more. Illness anxiety disorder, which is often referred to as health anxiety and hypochondria, is a very real condition that can be managed. You deserve to feel safe and comfortable in your own mind and body.