13 Tweets That Will Hit Home If You Google Your Health Symptoms

Funny how a minor stomach ache turns into a deadly illness in just one click of a search button, isn’t it?

Many people turn to the internet to self-diagnose themselves when something feels off ― despite experts’ countless warnings to be wary when doing so. That curiosity then leads to a rabbit hole of different health conditions that could possibly be at play. The end result? Total panic.

You’re not alone in this (bad) habit; Twitter has your back. We rounded up just a few funny tweets that capture the anxiety-provoking reality of looking up your symptoms online. Check them out below. (And seriously, if you’re experiencing any health symptoms, please see a doctor. Health information online is useful, but it’s not a real diagnosis.)

EMINEM: his palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

WEB MD: cancer — Bea_ker (@bea_ker) September 1, 2017

an extreme sport: looking up your symptoms on google 🙂 — Falila 🍃 (@aisha_fally) February 16, 2019

*experiences a minor stomach pain*



*Googles symptoms*



Web MD: You already died.



Me: pic.twitter.com/g4Xf2lzCo3 — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) November 28, 2016

WebMD: Come for the hypochondria, stay for the sinus infection that is definitely cancer. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) September 7, 2016

Me:

*feels something abnormal*

My brain:

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Me: looks up symptoms up on google; apparently has 1 week left to live — Tucker Kuhnert (@KuhnertTucker) November 15, 2018

After you search your Web MD symptoms https://t.co/W0EbkIlXEv — first lady life (@ohshiteq) October 21, 2017

He died doing what he loved: typing his symptoms into WebMD instead of going to the doctor — Ristolable (@Ristolable) July 6, 2014

Looked up my cold/flu symptoms on Web MD it told me I would be hit by a meteor and/or just a cold Web MD is never a good idea I never learn — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) June 11, 2015

me: don’t google your symptoms bc it will just give you more anxiety

also me: well i have the black plague and 14 tropical diseases — bethany (@bethughny) April 4, 2016

When my hypochondria sets in pic.twitter.com/Tc9UgyatAn — Katie Thompson (@littlebabykates) February 19, 2019

Me: hey what's this weird lump?

WebMD: could be cancer.

Me: it's a raisin stuck to my elbow...

WebMD: you have two weeks. — Felix Felicis (@LuckoftheDraw86) December 2, 2015

Me: "finally got a completely clean bill of health and I can stop all this hypochondria and worrying"

My anxiety: pic.twitter.com/IKrwXKFpav — NachoManRandySadness (@juckfohn) November 4, 2016

An added, very important note: Of course humor can be a valid way to cope with anxiety-related issues. But if you’re excessively worrying about your health ― especially if you’ve seen your doctor and you’ve been tested or cleared of any issues ― it might be worth speaking to a mental health professional.