Food & Drink
Recipesgoogletrends2022search

The Top Trending Recipe Searches On Google In 2022

Google's annual "Year in Search" report breaks down the dishes that got extra attention this year.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

As 2022 comes to a close, the folks at Google took a look back at people’s online habits over the past 12 months and shared some of the most interesting findings in the tech giant’s annual “Year in Search” report.

The data covers the “top trending searches” in the U.S., which means searches that showed a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2022, compared with 2021. While the overall 2022 trending searches included terms like “Wordle,” “Queen Elizabeth” and “election results,” the report also features separate categories, such as for movies, sports and recipes.

On the latter front, the data reveals the top 10 trending recipes of 2022. While some of these sought-after recipes are linked to celebrities (“Jennifer Aniston salad” and “Bella Hadid sandwich”), others stem from viral videos and TV appearances (cheers to “Mango Pie”).

Keep scrolling for the full list and explanations for all 10 recipes.

Sugo

According to Google, the top trending recipe search of 2022 was sugo, a traditional Italian tomato sauce typically made with tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and onions.

Sugo is a traditional Italian tomato sauce that goes nicely with a variety of pasta shapes.
Westend61 via Getty Images
Sugo is a traditional Italian tomato sauce that goes nicely with a variety of pasta shapes.

Cincinnati Chili

Next on the list is Cincinnati chili ― undoubtedly in reference to the Ohio city’s famous dish. According to Google Trends data, the search term got a bump in February, when the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

A plate of chili over spaghetti at Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati.
Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
A plate of chili over spaghetti at Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati.

Typically served over spaghetti, Cincinnati chili is a meat sauce made with ground beef, tomato sauce and tomato paste, broth, onions, garlic and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, cumin, chili powder and bay leaf. It’s sometimes prepared with chocolate as well, and the typical topping is a mountain of grated cheddar cheese. Perhaps the most famous establishment to enjoy the dish is Skyline Chili.

Marry Me Chicken

The third trending recipe made the ranking thanks to the power of TikTok, where #MarryMeChicken has more than 63 million views. In April, TikTok user @cookinginthemidwest posted a video tutorial for a simple chicken breast recipe involving garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, and a few herbs and spices.

@cookinginthemidwest

Marry Me Chicken 🔥#easyrecipe #fypシ #foryoupage #weekendvibes #chicken #viral #marrymechicken #AFairShotWithBlock

♬ Just a Cloud Away - Pharrell Williams

To date, that “Marry Me Chicken” video has racked up more than 1.4 million likes, making it perhaps the most viral iteration of the notion that a well-prepared chicken dish has the power to lead couples to the altar.

Quick Pancake

The term “quick pancake” saw solid search activity throughout 2022, with a small peak in July. Although the trend doesn’t appear tied to any particular buzzy moment, the general appeal of pancakes is hard to deny ― especially when you find a delicious recipe that doesn’t require much time or effort.

You can jazz up pancakes with chocolate chips or fancy fruit compotes, but it's hard to beat the joy of a simple, quick flapjack with syrup.
AWEvans via Getty Images
You can jazz up pancakes with chocolate chips or fancy fruit compotes, but it's hard to beat the joy of a simple, quick flapjack with syrup.

Mango Pie

Of course, pie is always on people’s minds at Thanksgiving. But this year, “mango pie” specifically got a big bump in search traffic around that time. The reason? Musician and “Song Exploder” podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway shared his mother’s recipe for the treat on CBS.

Hirway had previously published the recipe ― which includes mango purée, heavy cream, powdered gelatin and cream cheese ― in The New York Times in 2019. In November 2022, he also announced a collaboration for a mango pie ice cream flavor with Salt & Straw.

Green Goddess Salad

Another trending TikTok recipe that made the ranking was “green goddess salad,” which had a big moment on the platform. Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked By Melissa, shared her chopped salad on TikTok, where it’s reached more than 22.7 million views to date.

The recipe consists of green cabbage, cucumbers, chives, green onions, and a dressing made with spinach, basil, garlic, shallots and nuts. Ben-Ishay likes to serve it as a dip with tortilla chips as well. Musician Lizzo even tried the recipe herself.

@bakedbymelissa

She’s a green goddess #food #recipe #vegan #foodie #viral #asmr #fy #fypシ

♬ original sound - Baked by Melissa

Jennifer Aniston Salad

The other viral salad on the list is the “Jennifer Aniston salad.” The name stems from the fact that Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad on the “Friends” set every day for a decade.

That salad, a twist on a Cobb salad, features shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette. But, as the actor herself clarified, the dish that popped over the summer was a different recipe, involving bulgur wheat, chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, pistachios, parsley and mint.

@themodernnonna

Jennifer Aniston Salad 🥗 Let me know what other celebrity salads you want to see in the comments ❤️

♬ Little Bitty Pretty One - Bobby Day
I tried my hand at the viral salad over the summer, and the result was a truly delicious lunch.
Caroline Bologna/HuffPost
I tried my hand at the viral salad over the summer, and the result was a truly delicious lunch.

Grinder Sandwich

Once again, TikTok was at work with “Grinder Sandwich,” which got a boost from spring into summer 2022.

In late March, TikTok user @ohheyimgray posted a video of her boyfriend, @joshcookswright, making what she called an Italian grinder sandwich. The long list of ingredients includes toasted bread, melted cheese, turkey, ham, soppressata, capicola, prosciutto and pepperoni. The video has been viewed more than 884,000 times.

@ohheyimgray

BF MAKES ME ANOTHER SANDO. One of my all time faves: Italian grinder. I say it’s a “grinder” bc that’s what it was on the menu at pops. But this is on focaccia he baked the day before. Put the grinder salad on ANY SANDO to make it amazing ok byeeee #sandwich #italiansandwich #gabagool

♬ original sound - Gray

Bella Hadid Sandwich

Another sandwich search made the list: the “Bella Hadid sandwich.” Like the aforementioned grinder, this recipe also contains a long list of ingredients.

After Hadid posted a TikTok from a picnic with a friend, fans inquired about the sandwich shown in the video. She later shared the 21-ingredient recipe for the hearty sando made with turkey, salami, provolone, tomatoes, pepperoncini, basil aioli and balsamic vinaigrette.

@babybella777

Ok so 3 things thank you for your patience with my interlude , bat phone rang mid sentence . 2nd- I edited the video too fast so that’s why a double sneak peak happened . Apologies again. 3rd - you can use raw garlic I was exaggerating, just don’t put as much as I did love ya

♬ original sound - Bella Hadid

The Bear Spaghetti

Hulu’s “The Bear” transported viewers to the gritty kitchen of an Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago, and also took them on a journey through grief and restaurant industry lingo.

One particular dish ― the “Family Meal Spaghetti ― wound up playing a major role in the plot — and apparently in people’s Google searches. Rounding out the “Year in Search” recipe data is “The Bear Spaghetti,” which is made with San Marzano tomatoes, basil and garlic.

The Los Angeles premiere of "The Bear" featured an homage to the cans of tomatoes that go into the plot-driving spaghetti sauce.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
The Los Angeles premiere of "The Bear" featured an homage to the cans of tomatoes that go into the plot-driving spaghetti sauce.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Dash rapid egg cooker

20 Kitchen Gifts Under $30 On Amazon

MORE IN LIFE

Religion

FYI: ‘Immaculate Conception’ Does Not Mean What You Think It Means

Relationships

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

Wellness

Holiday Magic Is Made By Women. And It’s Killing Us.

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask People Not To Share Photos Of Your Kids On Social Media

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Shopping

I Recently Lost My Mother, Here Are The Books That Helped My Process My Grief

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Shopping

44 Practical TikTok Products Everything Thirtysomething Needs

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Shopping

Just 13 Pairs Of Matching Pajamas For You And Your Family

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Shopping

These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office

Shopping

Of Course Target Has The Most Adorable Artificial Christmas Trees

Shopping

HP’s Instant Ink Subscription Can Make Printing At Home So Much Easier And More Affordable

Paid for by Hewlett-Packard
Shopping

This Is The Very Last Day To Get Luxe Linen Bedding and Home Goods On Sale

Shopping

Don't Miss Cole Haan’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale On Comfortable Footwear

Shopping

88 Cyber Monday Sales To Shop Before They End Tonight (Along With A Few More)

Shopping

If You've Dreamed Of Owning A KitchenAid Stand Mixer, They're On Sale For A Few More Hours

Parenting

9 Things You Should Never Say To Kids At Mealtime

Shopping

These Bestselling Products Are On Sale For Cyber Monday

Shopping

There Are Only Hours Left To Score 30% Off Apple AirPods